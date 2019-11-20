Conoce los nominados en las principales categorías de los Grammy 2020

La artista emergente del rap Lizzo encabeza las nominaciones de los premios Grammy 2020, que se entregarán en una gala el 26 de enero en Los Ángeles.
Por Colombia van tres representantes: Maluma, J Balvin y Sebastián Yatra.
Estos son los nominados en las principales categorías:
Álbum del año:
- "i, i", Bon Iver
- "Norman Fucking Rockwell!", Lana Del Rey
- "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", Billie Eilish
- "thank u, next", Ariana Grande "I Used To Know Her", H.E.R.
- "7", Lil Nas X
- "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)", Lizzo
- "Father Of The Bride", Vampire Weekend
Grabación del año (mejor canción)
- "Hey, Ma", Bon Iver
- "Bad Guy", Billie Eilish
- "7 Rings", Ariana Grande
- "Hard Place", H.E.R.
- "Talk", Khalid
- "Old Town Road", Lil Nas X presentando a Billy Ray Cyrus
- "Truth Hurts", Lizzo
- "Sunflower", Post Malone and Swae Lee
Canción del año (compositor)
- Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey y Lori McKenna, "Always Remember Us This Way" (de "Nace una estrella")
- Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell, "Bad Guy"
- Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth y Tanya Tucker, "Bring My Flowers Now"
- H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris y Rodney Jerkins, "Hard Place"
- Taylor Swift, "Lover"
- Lana Del Rey y Jack Antonoff, "Norman Fucking Rockwell!"
- Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn y Sam Roman, "Someone You Loved"
- Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic y Jesse Saint John, "Truth Hurts"
Mejor artista nuevo
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalía
- Tank And The Bangas
- Yola
Mejor video musical
- The Chemical Brothers, "We've Got to Try"
- Gary Clark Jr, "This Land"
- FKA twigs, "Cellophane"
- Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
- Tove Lo, "Glad He's Gone"
Mejor álbum de rap
- "Revenge Of The Dreamers III", Dreamville
- "Championships", Meek Mill
- "I Am > I Was", 21 Savage
- "Igor", Tyler, The Creator
- "The Lost Boy", YBN Cordae
Mejor álbum de rock
- "Amo", Bring Me The Horizon
- "Social Cues", Cage The Elephant
- "In The End", The Cranberries
- "Trauma", I Prevail
- "Feral Roots", Rival Sons
Mejor álbum pop vocal
- "The Lion King: The Gift", Beyonce
- "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", Billie Eilish
- "thank u, next", Ariana Grande
- "No. 6 Collaborations Project", Ed Sheeran
- "Lover", Taylor Swift
Mejor álbum de rock, música urbana o alternativa latina
- X 100PRE - Bad Bunny
- Oasis - J Balvin y Bad Bunny
- Indestructible - Flor de Toloache
- Almadura - iLe
- El mal querer - Rosalía
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- "U.F.O.F.", Big Thief
- "Assume Form", James Blake
- "i, i", Bon Iver
- "Father of the Bride", Vampire Weekend
- "Anima", Thom Yorke
Mejor álbum de pop latino
- Vida - Luis Fonsi
- 11:11 - Maluma
- Montaner - Ricardo Montaner
- #ELDISCO - Alejandro Sanz
- Fantasía - Sebastián Yatra.
Mejor álbum regional mexicano
- Caminando - Joss Favela
- Percepción - Intocable
- Poco a poco - La Energía Norteña
- 20 aniversario - Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
- De ayer para siempre - Mariachi Los Camperos
Mejor álbum de músicas del mundo
- "Gece", Altin Gun
- "What Heat", Bokante & Metropole Orkest dirigida por Jules Buckley
- "African Giant", Burna Boy
- "Fanm D'Ayiti", Nathalie Joachim con SpektralQuartet
- "Celia", Angelique Kidjo
