Este es el listado de los nominados y ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2021

The Weeknd fue uno de los artistas que arrasó con los premios en las diferentes categorías.

2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
The Weeknd arrasó con los premios Billboard Music Awards
RICH FURY/Getty Images via AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: mayo 24, 2021 08:52 AM

Los premios Billboard Music Awards 2021 se llevaron a cabo este domingo 23 de mayo en el Microsoft Theatre en Los Ángeles, California, y los artistas brillaron en la alfombra y con sus galardones en distintas categorías.

La hermosa Karol G fue una de las ganadoras y sorprendió a todos con su traje transparente azul turquesa. La paisa recibió el premio a Mejor Artista Femenina Latina.

The Weeknd fue le ganador de la noche, pues tuvo nominaciones en 16 categorías y se llevó 10, incluido mejor artista, mejor artista masculino y mejor artista Hot 100.

Estos son algunos de los nominados y ganadores en las principales categorías de la noche de gala:

Mejor Artista

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd GANADOR

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Gabby Barrett
Doja CatJack
Harlow
Pop Smoke GANADOR
Rod Wave

Mejor Artista Masculino

Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd GANADOR

Mejor Artista Femenina

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan
Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift GANADORA

Mejor Duo o Grupo

AC/DC
AJR
BTS GANADOR
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5

Mejor Artista Billboard 200

Drake
Juice
WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift GANADORA

Mejor Artista Hot 100

DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd GANADOR

Mejor Artista en Streaming

DaBaby
Drake GANADOR
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Artista con Mejores Ventas

Justin Bieber
BTS GANADOR
Megan
Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd

Mejor Artista en la Radio

Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd GANADOR

Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales (Voto del público)

BLACKPINK
BTS GANADOR
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen

Mejor Artista R&B

Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd GANADOR

Consulta el listado completo en todas las categorías AQUÍ

