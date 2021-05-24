Este es el listado de los nominados y ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2021

Los premios
The Weeknd fue le ganador de la noche, pues tuvo nominaciones en 16 categorías y se llevó 10, incluido mejor artista, mejor artista masculino y mejor artista Hot 100.
Estos son algunos de los nominados y ganadores en las principales categorías de la noche de gala:
Mejor Artista
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd GANADOR
Mejor Artista Nuevo
Gabby Barrett
Doja CatJack
Harlow
Pop Smoke GANADOR
Rod Wave
Mejor Artista Masculino
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd GANADOR
Mejor Artista Femenina
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan
Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift GANADORA
Mejor Duo o Grupo
AC/DC
AJR
BTS GANADOR
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Mejor Artista Billboard 200
Drake
Juice
WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift GANADORA
Mejor Artista Hot 100
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd GANADOR
Mejor Artista en Streaming
DaBaby
Drake GANADOR
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Artista con Mejores Ventas
Justin Bieber
BTS GANADOR
Megan
Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Mejor Artista en la Radio
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd GANADOR
Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales (Voto del público)
BLACKPINK
BTS GANADOR
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Mejor Artista R&B
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd GANADOR
