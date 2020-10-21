Publicidad

Con video incluido, Demi Lovato asegura haber visto extraterrestres
Noticias
|
21 de Octubre, 2020

Con video incluido, Demi Lovato asegura haber visto extraterrestres

La actriz y cantante afirmó que se contactó con ellos y publicó un mensaje muy reflexivo.

Por: Redacción digital La Kalle 
Demi Lovato instagram
Demi Lovato
/ Foto: Instagram

Demi Lovato asombró a sus seguidores tras publicar una galería de fotos y videos en los que aparecen supuestos Objetos Voladores no identificados (OVNIs).

La cantante fue testigo de estos avistamientos e incluso compartió un video en el que se ve a un aparente OVNI color naranja moviéndose extrañamente en el firmamento.

Aunque no se sabe si en realidad era un extraterrestre, la estadounidense afirmó mediante un reflexivo mensaje que si se trataba de uno.

Además publicó tres fotografías en las que se aprecian varias luces. En una de ellas se observa un circulo azul formando un triangulo bastante raro.

La figura publica indicó:

“Durante los últimos dos meses he profundizado en la ciencia de la conciencia y he experimentado, no solo paz y serenidad como nunca antes había conocido, sino que también he sido testigo de los avistamientos más increíblemente profundos, tanto en el cielo como a metros de mí”
Demi Lovato

La reconocida compositora señaló que estas instantáneas son las pruebas de lo que realmente pasa en el infinito universo.

Al parecer la actriz captó estos objetos durante su visita en el parque nacional Joshua Tree, de California (Estados Unidos).

View this post on Instagram

The past few days I’ve spent in Joshua Tree with a small group of loved ones and @dr.steven.greer and his CE5 team. Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me. This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet. This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately 💞💫☄️ to make contact yourself you can download the CE5 app and it will teach you the protocols to connect to life form beyond our planet!! (Ps, if it doesn’t happen on the first try - keep trying - it took me several sessions to tap into a deep enough level of meditation to make contact!) Happy communicating 💞🙏🏼

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

El experto en Ovnis, el doctor Greer, estuvo a su lado durante estos avistamientos.

“Si logramos que el 1 % de la población medite y establezca contacto, obligaríamos a nuestos gobiernos a reconocer la verdad sobre la vida extraterrestre entre nosotros y cambiaríamos los hábitos que destruyen nuestro planeta”, añadió
Demi Lovato

Redacción digital La Kalle
