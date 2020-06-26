Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
NOTICIA DEL DÍA
LO MÁS VISTO
RESULTADOS DE LOTERÍA
CORTES DE AGUA
La Kalle logo amarillo oficial footer
Entérate de lo más reciente en el mundo del entretenimiento al activar las notificaciones.
Quiero recibirlas
Tal vez más tarde

Publicidad

La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  Virales  /  Mujeres comparten fotos que toman a sus novios vs las que ellos les toman

Mujeres comparten fotos que toman a sus novios vs las que ellos les toman

En redes se preguntan el porqué de este ‘fenómeno’ tan extraño.

23506_Alyson but pink // FOTO: Fotocaptura Twitter
Mujeres comparten fotos que toman a sus novios vs las que ellos les toman
Alyson but pink // FOTO: Fotocaptura Twitter
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: junio 26, 2020 04:55 PM

Entre las ventajas de tener pareja, además de todo el amor y la comprensión, es que pueden sacarte fotos. Sin embargo, no todos, sobre todo las mujeres, tienen la suerte de encontrar a alguien que tenga esa destreza.

 

Publicidad

A través de Twitter, varias mujeres compartieron fotos que ellas, con todo el cariño, les toman a sus novios en las que salen muy bien y las comparan que las que ellos, con el mismo amor, les sacan, pero que por algún motivo salen mal.

 

Las divertidas imágenes han sacado risas en muchos internautas que dicen les ha pasado lo mismo.

 

Publicidad

Te puede interesar:  Pidió matrimonio a su novia en el hospital sin saber que, dos días después, ella moriría

 

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

 

Publicidad

Vea también:
23458_Médico / Foto de referencia: Getty Images
Foto: así queda la mano de un médico al quitarse el guante de protección tras 10 horas de trabajo
Médico / Foto de referencia: Getty Images
Virales
Foto: así queda la mano de un médico al quitarse el guante de protección tras 10 horas de trabajo
22337_Relaciones de pareja // FOTO: Pixabay
¿Cómo mejorar la relación con tu pareja en la cuarentena?
Relaciones de pareja // FOTO: Pixabay
Noticias
¿Cómo mejorar la relación con tu pareja en la cuarentena?
23049_James Rodriguez y Shannon de Lima // FOTO: Instagram
Un video probaría que James Rodríguez y Shannon de Lima siguen juntos y enamorados
James Rodriguez y Shannon de Lima // FOTO: Instagram
Farándula
Un video probaría que James Rodríguez y Shannon de Lima siguen juntos y enamorados
22570_Wendy Guarín y su novia - Foto Instagram
Hermana de Fredy Guarín está felizmente enamorada de su novia y así lo deja ver en redes
Wendy Guarín y su novia - Foto Instagram
Farándula
Hermana de Fredy Guarín está felizmente enamorada de su novia y así lo deja ver en redes

Relacionados

La Kalle

Relaciones de pareja

Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música