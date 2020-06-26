Mujeres comparten fotos que toman a sus novios vs las que ellos les toman

Entre las ventajas de tener pareja, además de todo el amor y la comprensión, es que pueden sacarte fotos. Sin embargo, no todos, sobre todo las mujeres, tienen la suerte de encontrar a alguien que tenga esa destreza.
A través de Twitter, varias mujeres compartieron fotos que ellas, con todo el cariño, les toman a sus novios en las que salen muy bien y las comparan que las que ellos, con el mismo amor, les sacan, pero que por algún motivo salen mal.
Las divertidas imágenes han sacado risas en muchos internautas que dicen les ha pasado lo mismo.
the pics i take of my boyfriend vs the pics he takes of me pic.twitter.com/T0EqNO2XoD— kagome 🏹 (@katiwirtz) April 6, 2020
The pics I take of my boyfriend vs. the pics he takes of me: pic.twitter.com/Nz0L9qo6rs— Juliana Muller (@julianammuller) February 16, 2019
the pics i take of my boyfriend vs the pics he takes of me pic.twitter.com/WhCKT1q5ik— aspen (@verynicegirl98) July 27, 2019
Pics I take of @fattyroro vs. what he takes of me... pic.twitter.com/pHnWHJbork— cj🌺 (@courtsjoyce) February 1, 2020
The pic I take of Henry VS pic he takes of me 🤬😒 pic.twitter.com/Fi8saDgFMI— Karly (@superrkarrl) January 2, 2020
The pics I take of my bf vs the pics he takes of me pic.twitter.com/OQySg1JKc0— ベリー (@Cyb4rGal) February 21, 2019
Pics I take of James vs pics he takes of me pic.twitter.com/uUt6WmLWhT— lil bass photo (@lilbeephoto) September 15, 2019
