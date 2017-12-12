A este chico le dicen ‘feo’ en el colegio y FAMOSOS se solidarizan con él

Keaton Jones fue sometido hace algún tiempo a una cirugía y a causa de ello le quedó una cicatriz bastante visible, su nariz un poco extraña, según sus compañeros del colegio.
El pequeño se resiste a ir al colegio porque sus amigos le hacen bullying y su madre, para ayudarlo a salir de ese mal momento, publicó un video donde se ve a Jones diciéndole que no quiere ir a estudiar.
“No me gusta que me hagan eso y no me gusta que se lo hagan a otros, no está bien. Las personas diferentes no tienen por qué ser insultadas, no es su culpa”, dice el pequeño entre lágrimas.
El clip hizo tanto eco en redes que muchos famosos se manifestaron con una voz de solidaridad con el pequeño, algunos apoyándolo porque también padecieron situaciones parecidas.
“Mantente fuerte, Keaton, no dejes que te hagan sufrir”, fueron las palabras del reconocido actor Chris Evans. Otros como Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Hilary Duff también enviaron un mensaje al pequeño.
So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC— Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017
Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017
SuperKeaton ! #KeatonIsAHero #KeatonJones Thx @rob_lane_edits for your instagram post ! You nailed it ! @milliebbrown @ChrisEvans @HamillHimself @EvaLongoria @scooterbraun @victoriabeckham @AntiBullyingPro pic.twitter.com/UmDD2LMBS4— Dominique Delport (@domdelport) December 11, 2017
