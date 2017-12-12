Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
NOTICIA DEL DÍA
LO MÁS VISTO
RESULTADOS DE LOTERÍA
CORTES DE AGUA
La Kalle logo amarillo oficial footer
Entérate de lo más reciente en el mundo del entretenimiento al activar las notificaciones.
Quiero recibirlas
Tal vez más tarde

Publicidad

La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  Virales  /  A este chico le dicen ‘feo’ en el colegio y FAMOSOS se solidarizan con él

A este chico le dicen ‘feo’ en el colegio y FAMOSOS se solidarizan con él

Chris Evans, Justin Bieber y Katy Perry fueron algunos de los que se manifestaron

6911_La Kalle - A este chico le dicen ‘feo’ en el colegio y FAMOSOS se solidarizan con él - Foto: Instagram
La Kalle - A este chico le dicen ‘feo’ en el colegio y FAMOSOS se solidarizan con él - Foto: Instagram
La Kalle - A este chico le dicen ‘feo’ en el colegio y FAMOSOS se solidarizan con él - Foto: Instagram
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: diciembre 13, 2017 02:18 PM

Keaton Jones fue sometido hace algún tiempo a una cirugía y a causa de ello le quedó una cicatriz bastante visible,  su nariz un poco extraña, según sus compañeros del colegio.
 

El pequeño se resiste a ir al colegio porque sus amigos le hacen bullying y su madre, para ayudarlo a salir de ese mal momento, publicó un video donde se ve a Jones diciéndole que no quiere ir a estudiar.
 

Publicidad

Te puede interesar: Amparo Grisales FURIOSA con usuario en Twitter, le dijo feo y lo BLOQUEÓ

 

“No me gusta que me hagan eso y no me gusta que se lo hagan a otros, no está bien. Las personas diferentes no tienen por qué ser insultadas, no es su culpa”, dice el pequeño entre lágrimas.
 

Publicidad

El clip hizo tanto eco en redes que muchos famosos se manifestaron con una voz de solidaridad con el pequeño, algunos apoyándolo porque también padecieron situaciones parecidas.
 

“Mantente fuerte, Keaton, no dejes que te hagan sufrir”, fueron las palabras del reconocido actor Chris Evans. Otros como Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Hilary Duff también enviaron un mensaje al pequeño.

Publicidad

 

 

Publicidad

 

Publicidad

 

 

Publicidad

 

Publicidad

Vea también:
6863_La Kalle - HUMORISTA aprovecha el día de las velitas para BURLARSE de J Balvín - Foto: Instagram/AFP
La Kalle - HUMORISTA aprovecha el día de las velitas para BURLARSE de J Balvín - Foto: Instagram/AFP
La Kalle - HUMORISTA aprovecha el día de las velitas para BURLARSE de J Balvín - Foto: Instagram/AFP
Artistas
HUMORISTA aprovecha el día de las velitas para BURLARSE de J Balvin
5151_La Kalle - Video de Gianluca Vacchi caminando en tacones - Foto: Instagram
La Kalle - Video de Gianluca Vacchi caminando en tacones - Foto: Instagram
La Kalle - Video de Gianluca Vacchi caminando en tacones - Foto: Instagram
Artistas
¿Con VESTIDO? Se burlan de pinta que usó Gianluca Vacchi en viaje a Colombia
4840_La Kalle Maluma fue motivo de burla en redes por error - Foto - AFP
La Kalle Maluma fue motivo de burla en redes por error - Foto - AFP
Artistas
¡Reprobó geografía! MALUMA confundió dos países y es motivo de burlas en redes
2388_Memes se burlan de la Selección Colombia - Foto: Twitter
Memes se burlan de la Selección Colombia - Foto: Twitter
Noticias
¿Qué tienen en COMÚN Colombia y el América? MEMES de BURLAN de la Selección
lk.jpg
Deportes
¡Donde hay evento, hay MEMES! Aquí los mejores del sorteo de la Champions
6832_La Kalle - Shakira publicó foto de Piqué con extrañas botas - Foto AFP
La Kalle - Shakira publicó foto de Piqué con extrañas botas - Foto AFP
Artistas
SHAKIRA publicó una FOTO de Piqué en la que le demuestra su amor

Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música