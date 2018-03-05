Estos fueron los GANADORES de la 90 edición de los Premios Óscar

A continuación, los ganadores en la 90 edición de los Premios Óscar, que se entregaron este domingo en Hollywood

MEJOR PELÍCULA:

Publicidad

"The Shape of Water" (Fox Searchlight)

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, por "The Shape of Water"

MEJOR ACTOR

Publicidad

Gary Oldman, por "Darkest Hour"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Publicidad

Sam Rockwell, por "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Frances McDormand, por "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Publicidad

Allison Janney, por "I, Tonya"

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Publicidad

"Coco" (Walt Disney)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Roger A. Deakins, por "Blade Runner 2049"

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Publicidad

Mark Bridges, por "Phantom Thread"

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Publicidad

"Icarus" (Netflix)

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

"Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405" (Stiefel & Co.)

MEJOR MONTAJE

Publicidad

Lee Smith, por "Dunkirk"

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

Publicidad

"Una mujer fantástica" (Chile)

MEJOR PELUQUERÍA Y MAQUILLAJE

"Darkest Hour"

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

Publicidad

Alexandre Desplat, por "The Shape of Water"

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Publicidad

"Remember Me", de "Coco"

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

"The Shape of Water"

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

Publicidad

"Dear Basketball" (Verizon go90)

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Publicidad

"The Silent Child" (Slick Films)

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

"Dunkirk"

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Publicidad

"Dunkirk"

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Publicidad

"Blade Runner 2049"

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

James Ivory, por "Call Me by Your Name"

Publicidad



