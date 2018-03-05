Estos fueron los GANADORES de la 90 edición de los Premios Óscar

A continuación, los ganadores en la 90 edición de los Premios Óscar, que se entregaron este domingo en Hollywood
MEJOR PELÍCULA:
Publicidad
"The Shape of Water" (Fox Searchlight)
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro, por "The Shape of Water"
MEJOR ACTOR
Publicidad
Gary Oldman, por "Darkest Hour"
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Publicidad
Sam Rockwell, por "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Frances McDormand, por "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Publicidad
Allison Janney, por "I, Tonya"
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Publicidad
"Coco" (Walt Disney)
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Roger A. Deakins, por "Blade Runner 2049"
MEJOR VESTUARIO
Publicidad
Mark Bridges, por "Phantom Thread"
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Publicidad
"Icarus" (Netflix)
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
"Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405" (Stiefel & Co.)
MEJOR MONTAJE
Publicidad
Lee Smith, por "Dunkirk"
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
Publicidad
"Una mujer fantástica" (Chile)
MEJOR PELUQUERÍA Y MAQUILLAJE
"Darkest Hour"
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
Publicidad
Alexandre Desplat, por "The Shape of Water"
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Publicidad
"Remember Me", de "Coco"
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
"The Shape of Water"
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
Publicidad
"Dear Basketball" (Verizon go90)
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
Publicidad
"The Silent Child" (Slick Films)
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
"Dunkirk"
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Publicidad
"Dunkirk"
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Publicidad
"Blade Runner 2049"
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
James Ivory, por "Call Me by Your Name"
Publicidad
Publicidad