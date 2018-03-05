Publicidad

Publicidad

Estos fueron los GANADORES de la 90 edición de los Premios Óscar

"The Shape of Water", dirigida por Guillermo del Toro, fue la gran triunfadora de la noche con 4 premios, incluidos el de mejor película y dirección en una gala celebrada en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.

8153_La Kalle - Ganadores Premios Óscar 2018 - Foto: AFP
La Kalle - Ganadores Premios Óscar 2018 - Foto: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: marzo 05, 2018 09:20 AM

A continuación, los ganadores en la 90 edición de los Premios Óscar, que se entregaron este domingo en Hollywood

MEJOR PELÍCULA: 

"The Shape of Water" (Fox Searchlight)

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, por "The Shape of Water"

MEJOR ACTOR

Gary Oldman, por "Darkest Hour"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sam Rockwell, por "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Frances McDormand, por "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Allison Janney, por "I, Tonya"

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

"Coco" (Walt Disney)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Roger A. Deakins, por "Blade Runner 2049"

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Mark Bridges, por "Phantom Thread"

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

"Icarus" (Netflix)

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

"Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405" (Stiefel & Co.)

MEJOR MONTAJE

Lee Smith, por "Dunkirk"

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

"Una mujer fantástica" (Chile)

MEJOR PELUQUERÍA Y MAQUILLAJE

"Darkest Hour"

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

Alexandre Desplat, por "The Shape of Water"

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"Remember Me", de "Coco"

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

"The Shape of Water"

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

"Dear Basketball" (Verizon go90)

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

"The Silent Child" (Slick Films)

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

"Dunkirk"

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

"Dunkirk"

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

"Blade Runner 2049"

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

James Ivory, por "Call Me by Your Name"

 

