Resultados de la lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima de este lunes 27 de febrero de 2023

Actualizado: febrero 27, 2023 11:07 PM
En La Kalle te entregamos todos los días los
Lotería de Cundinamarca: 1579 serie 047
Lotería del Tolima: 5746 serie 075
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 27 de febrero:
- Dorado mañana: 6624
- Dorado Tarde: 5770
- Culona: 6593
- Super Astro Sol: 0791 - Leo
- Pijao de oro: 5497
- Paisita día: 9613
- Paisita noche: 4721 - león
- Chontico día: 1413
- Chontico noche: 8406
- Cafeterito tarde: 8100
- Cafeterito noche: 4822
- Sinuano día: 5286
- Sinuano noche: 9306
- Cash three día: 176
- Cash three noche: 147
- Play four día: 8961
- Play four noche: 7658
- Saman día: 8108
- Caribeña día: 3977
- Caribeña noche: 2216
- Motilón Tarde: 2818
- Motilón Noche: 3018
- Fantástica día: 3188
- Fantástica Noche: 6604
- Antioqueñita Día: 5243
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 9428
- Culona noche: 7583