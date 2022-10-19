Resultado de la Lotería de Manizales de este miércoles 19 de octubre de 2022

La
PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE MANIZALES 19 DE OCTUBRE:
Conozca los resultados de los chances de este 19 de octubre de 2022
- Dorado mañana: 5842
- Dorado Tarde: 6461
- Culona: 9406
- Astro sol: 1341 Géminis
- Pijao de oro: 0351
- Paisita día: 9359
- Paisita noche: 2856
- Chontico día: 6248
- Chontico noche: 5415
- Cafeterito tarde: 9391
- Cafeterito noche:
- Sinuano día: 8687
- Sinuano noche:
- Cash three día: 859
- Cash three noche:
- Play four día: 8183
- Play four noche:
- Saman día: 5752
- Caribeña día: 4659
- Caribeña noche:
- Motilón Tarde: 9874
- Motilón Noche: 0224
- Fantástica día: 6941
- Fantástica Noche:
- Antioqueñita Día: 8227
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 0277
- Culona noche: 6536