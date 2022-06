Gustavo Petro y Francia Márquez agradecen el apoyo masivo y prometen "un cambio de verdad"

4 of 7

Newly elected Colombian President Gustavo Petro (C) celebrates next to his wife Veronica Alcocer and his running mate Francia Marquez in Bogota, on June 19, 2022 after winning the presidential runoff election on June 19, 2022. - Ex-guerrilla Gustavo Petro was on Sunday elected the first ever left-wing president of crisis-wracked Colombia after beating millionaire businessman rival Rodolfo Hernandez after a tense and unpredictable election. (Photo by Daniel MUNOZ / AFP)

DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP