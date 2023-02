Por poco queda ciego tras tomar una siesta mientras tenía puestos los lentes de contacto

Replying to @live2xl I trust my doctors There’s less than 10 doctors around the world that are really good with treating this rare infection from what I’ve heard I have my corneal transplant today ‼️🤞🏼 This is my chance to get some vision back and to be in a lot less intense pain hopefully today goes well and I can make a YouTube video breaking down this whole journey for you guys https://www.dailystar.co.uk/real-life/i-fell-asleep-wearing-contacts-29210800 #eyes #contactlenses #acanthamoebakeratitis #fyp #surgery #miami #florida #trending #corneatransplant