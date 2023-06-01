Lotería de Bogotá: resultado de este jueves 1 de junio de 2023

Actualizado: junio 01, 2023 11:46 PM
PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE BOGOTÁ 1 DE JUNIO:
9972 serie 334
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 1 de junio:
- Dorado mañana: 6797
- Dorado Tarde: 5247
- Culona: 0705
- Super Astro Sol: 9148 - Libra
- Pijao de oro: 4198
- Paisita día: 0565
- Paisita noche: 4398
- Chontico día: 1866
- Chontico noche: 3477
- Cafeterito tarde: 4486
- Cafeterito noche: 4588
- Sinuano día: 3422
- Sinuano noche: 4969
- Cash three día: 415
- Cash three noche: 564
- Play four día: 2104
- Play four noche: 8990
- Saman día: 3806
- Caribeña día: 9745
- Caribeña noche: 6773
- Motilón Tarde: 0344
- Motilón Noche: 6574
- Fantástica día: 4234
- Fantástica Noche: 5443
- Antioqueñita Día: 2257
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 9568
- Culona noche: 8619