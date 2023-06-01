Publicidad

Lotería de Bogotá: resultado de este jueves 1 de junio de 2023

Lotería de Bogotá: resultado de este jueves 1 de junio de 2023

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor de $9.000 millones.

Resultados de la lotería
Resultados de la lotería de Bogotá
/Foto: Pixabay
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: junio 01, 2023 11:46 PM

La Lotería del Bogotá jugó este jueves 1 de junio, con un gran premio mayor de 9.000 millones de pesos. La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE BOGOTÁ 1 DE JUNIO:

9972 serie 334

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 1 de junio:

  • Dorado mañana: 6797
  • Dorado Tarde: 5247
  • Culona: 0705
  • Super Astro Sol: 9148 - Libra
  • Pijao de oro: 4198
  • Paisita día: 0565
  • Paisita noche: 4398
  • Chontico día: 1866
  • Chontico noche: 3477
  • Cafeterito tarde: 4486
  • Cafeterito noche: 4588
  • Sinuano día: 3422
  • Sinuano noche: 4969
  • Cash three día: 415
  • Cash three noche:  564
  • Play four día: 2104
  • Play four noche: 8990
  • Saman día: 3806
  • Caribeña día: 9745
  • Caribeña noche: 6773
  • Motilón Tarde: 0344
  • Motilón Noche: 6574
  • Fantástica día: 4234
  • Fantástica Noche: 5443
  • Antioqueñita Día: 2257
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 9568
  • Culona noche: 8619

