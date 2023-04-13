Resultados de la lotería de Bogotá y Quindío de este jueves 13 de abril de 2023

Actualizado: abril 13, 2023 11:46 PM
Lotería de Bogotá: 2440 serie 060
Lotería del Quindío: 0448 serie 008
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 13 de abril:
- Dorado mañana: 6667
- Dorado Tarde: 2740
- Culona: 6171
- Super Astro Sol: 9355 - Géminis
- Pijao de oro: 2703
- Paisita día: 2756
- Paisita noche: 7820 - delfín
- Chontico día: 3719
- Chontico noche: 0595
- Cafeterito tarde: 6184
- Cafeterito noche: 0606
- Sinuano día: 2476
- Sinuano noche: 2567
- Cash three día: 670
- Cash three noche: 303
- Play four día: 1452
- Play four noche: 0060
- Saman día: 0963
- Caribeña día: 4911
- Caribeña noche: 4062
- Motilón Tarde: 9368
- Motilón Noche: 4916
- Fantástica día: 7689
- Fantástica Noche: 0246
- Antioqueñita Día: 6193
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 5587
- Culona noche: 1301