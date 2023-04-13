Publicidad

Resultados de la lotería de Bogotá y Quindío de este jueves 13 de abril de 2023

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor.

FRANCE-GAMING-LOTTERY-COMPANY-FDJ-LOTO
Resultados de la lotería
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: abril 13, 2023 11:46 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este jueves13 de abril se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Bogotá y Quindío.

Lotería de Bogotá:  2440 serie 060
Lotería del Quindío:  0448 serie 008

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 13 de abril:

  • Dorado mañana: 6667
  • Dorado Tarde: 2740
  • Culona: 6171
  • Super Astro Sol: 9355 - Géminis
  • Pijao de oro: 2703
  • Paisita día: 2756
  • Paisita noche: 7820 - delfín
  • Chontico día: 3719
  • Chontico noche: 0595
  • Cafeterito tarde: 6184
  • Cafeterito noche: 0606
  • Sinuano día: 2476
  • Sinuano noche: 2567
  • Cash three día: 670
  • Cash three noche: 303
  • Play four día: 1452
  • Play four noche: 0060
  • Saman día: 0963
  • Caribeña día: 4911
  • Caribeña noche: 4062
  • Motilón Tarde: 9368
  • Motilón Noche: 4916
  • Fantástica día: 7689
  • Fantástica Noche: 0246
  • Antioqueñita Día: 6193
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 5587
  • Culona noche: 1301
