Resultados de la lotería de Bogotá y Quindío de este jueves 2 de febrero de 2023

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor.

loterías de Bogotá y Quindío
loterías de Bogotá y Quindío
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: febrero 02, 2023 11:01 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este jueves 2 de febrero se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Bogotá y Quindío.

Lotería de Bogotá:  9978 serie 320
Lotería del Quindío:  7345 serie 145

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 2 de febrero de 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 5951
  • Dorado Tarde: 6335
  • Culona: 6872
  • Super Astro Sol: 7746 - Tauro
  • Pijao de oro: 7657
  • Paisita día: 9714
  • Paisita noche: 9680 - Tigre
  • Chontico día: 0103
  • Chontico noche: 8362
  • Cafeterito tarde: 6462
  • Cafeterito noche: 7593
  • Sinuano día: 3208
  • Sinuano noche: 5463
  • Cash three día: 999
  • Cash three noche: 466
  • Play four día: 1550
  • Play four noche: 4312
  • Saman día: 3363
  • Caribeña día: 1868
  • Caribeña noche: 8482
  • Motilón Tarde: 0199
  • Motilón Noche: 5985
  • Fantástica día: 7268
  • Fantástica Noche: 1292
  • Antioqueñita Día: 2976
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 7943
  • Culona noche: 7885
