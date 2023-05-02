Resultados de la lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima de este martes 2 de mayo de 2023

Actualizado: mayo 02, 2023 11:09 PM
En La Kalle te entregamos todos los días los
Lotería de Cundinamarca: 3021 serie 180
Lotería del Tolima: 4078 serie 075
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 2 de mayo de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 4896
- Dorado Tarde: 6793
- Culona: 2408
- Super Astro Sol: 7449- Capricornio
- Pijao de oro: 4999
- Paisita día: 9913
- Paisita noche: 7459 - Toro
- Chontico día: 9557
- Chontico noche: 6315
- Cafeterito tarde: 5023
- Cafeterito noche: 5806
- Sinuano día: 8569
- Sinuano noche: 5851
- Cash three día: 556
- Cash three noche: 523
- Play four día: 5205
- Play four noche: 1410
- Saman día: 4214
- Caribeña día: 4335
- Caribeña noche: 1970
- Motilón Tarde: 3611
- Motilón Noche: 5788
- Fantástica día: 6117
- Fantástica Noche: 7867
- Antioqueñita Día: 1619
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 9332
- Culona noche: 2216