La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  Economía  /  Resultados de la lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima de este martes 2 de mayo de 2023

Resultados de la lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima de este martes 2 de mayo de 2023

Toma nota de los resultados y compártelos para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

Resultados de la lotería
Resultados de la lotería
/Foto: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: mayo 02, 2023 11:09 PM

En La Kalle te entregamos todos los días los resultados de la lotería  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador. Este martes 2 de mayo se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Cundinamarca y Tolima. Estos son los resultados de estas dos loterías, unas de las más importantes del país:

Lotería de Cundinamarca:  3021 serie 180
Lotería del Tolima:  4078 serie 075

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 2 de mayo de 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 4896
  • Dorado Tarde: 6793
  • Culona: 2408
  • Super Astro Sol: 7449- Capricornio
  • Pijao de oro: 4999
  • Paisita día: 9913
  • Paisita noche: 7459 - Toro
  • Chontico día: 9557
  • Chontico noche: 6315
  • Cafeterito tarde: 5023
  • Cafeterito noche: 5806
  • Sinuano día: 8569
  • Sinuano noche: 5851
  • Cash three día: 556
  • Cash three noche: 523
  • Play four día: 5205
  • Play four noche: 1410
  • Saman día: 4214
  • Caribeña día: 4335
  • Caribeña noche: 1970
  • Motilón Tarde: 3611
  • Motilón Noche: 5788
  • Fantástica día: 6117
  • Fantástica Noche: 7867
  • Antioqueñita Día: 1619
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 9332
  • Culona noche: 2216
  • Publicidad