Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 11 de noviembre de 2022

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los
Lotería de Santander:
3866 serie 059
Lotería de Risaralda:
4097 serie 194
Lotería de Medellín:
8271 serie 055
Publicidad
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 11 de noviembre aquí:
- Dorado mañana: 6063
- Dorado Tarde: 8647
- Culona: 6532
- Astro sol: 9224 - Escorpión
- Pijao de oro: 5758
- Paisita día: 1405
- Paisita noche: 3810 - Conejo
- Chontico día: 6046
- Chontico noche: 3718
- Cafeterito tarde: 4486
- Cafeterito noche: 9524
- Sinuano día: 7497
- Sinuano noche: 6838
- Cash three día: 944
- Cash three noche: 206
- Play four día: 4880
- Play four noche: 4426
- Saman día: 9839
- Caribeña día: 4062
- Caribeña noche: 3324
- Motilón Tarde: 8341
- Motilón Noche: 6271
- Fantástica día: 5024
- Fantástica Noche: 4787
- Antioqueñita Día: 9203
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 2723
- Culona noche: 2550