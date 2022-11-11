Publicidad

La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  Economía  /  Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 11 de noviembre de 2022

Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 11 de noviembre de 2022

Comparte los resultados, así otras personas pueden conocer los números ganadores.

FRANCE-GAMING-LOTTERY
Resultados de la lotería 11 noviembre
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este viernes 11 de noviembre se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín.

Lotería de Santander:

3866 serie 059

Lotería de Risaralda:

4097 serie 194

Lotería de Medellín:

8271 serie 055

Publicidad

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 11 de noviembre aquí:

  • Dorado mañana: 6063
  • Dorado Tarde: 8647
  • Culona: 6532
  • Astro sol: 9224 - Escorpión
  • Pijao de oro: 5758
  • Paisita día: 1405
  • Paisita noche: 3810 - Conejo 
  • Chontico día: 6046
  • Chontico noche: 3718
  • Cafeterito tarde: 4486
  • Cafeterito noche: 9524
  • Sinuano día: 7497
  • Sinuano noche: 6838
  • Cash three día: 944
  • Cash three noche: 206
  • Play four día: 4880
  • Play four noche: 4426
  • Saman día: 9839
  • Caribeña día: 4062
  • Caribeña noche: 3324
  • Motilón Tarde: 8341
  • Motilón Noche: 6271
  • Fantástica día: 5024
  • Fantástica Noche: 4787
  • Antioqueñita Día: 9203
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 2723
  • Culona noche: 2550
