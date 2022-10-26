Publicidad

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 26 de octubre

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 26 de octubre

Comparte los resultados de la lotería para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

FRANCE-GAMING-LOTTERY
Resultados de la lotería
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los  resultados de la lotería  y el   Baloto para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este miércoles 26 de octubre se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Valle, Meta y Manizales.

Lotería del Valle:   7752 sere 055
Lotería del Meta:   5077 serie 017
Lotería de Manizales:  7239 serie 137

BALOTO:  21 12 09 16 17 14
BALOTO REVANCHA:  18 40 33 41 32 10

Conozca los resultados de los chances de este 26 de octubre de 2022

  • Dorado mañana: 3983
  • Dorado Tarde: 8419
  • Culona: 4733
  • Astro sol: 7575 Capricornio
  • Pijao de oro: 5197
  • Paisita día:4601
  • Paisita noche: 0459
  • Chontico día: 5790
  • Chontico noche: 3448
  • Cafeterito tarde: 1606
  • Cafeterito noche: 6098
  • Sinuano día: 3079
  • Sinuano noche: 9993
  • Cash three día: 088
  • Cash three noche: 549
  • Play four día: 6898
  • Play four noche: 3545
  • Saman día: 7461
  • Caribeña día: 6307
  • Caribeña noche: 1129
  • Motilón Tarde: 4728
  • Motilón Noche: 5697
  • Fantástica día: 1130
  • Fantástica Noche: 1449
  • Antioqueñita Día: 8714
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 0044
