Lotería de Manizales: resultado de este miércoles 23 de agosto de 2023

Resultados del chance del miércoles 23 de agosto de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 9961
- Dorado Tarde: 1803
- Culona: 6644
- Super Astro Sol: 7846 - Acuario
- Super Astro Luna: 4343 - Leo
- Pijao de oro: 5289
- Paisita día: 7105
- Paisita noche: 7446 - Leon
- Chontico día: 0623
- Chontico noche: 9914
- Cafeterito tarde: 4532
- Cafeterito noche: 6552
- Sinuano día: 2319
- Sinuano noche: 5284
- Cash three día: 238
- Cash three noche: 819
- Play four día: 5390
- Play four noche: 0089
- Saman día: 0758
- Caribeña día: 3840
- Caribeña noche: 4553
- Motilón Tarde: 1361
- Motilón Noche: 3287
- Fantástica día: 9997
- Fantástica Noche: 8185
- Antioqueñita Día: 1923
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 0140
- Culona noche: 4563
