Lotería de Manizales: resultado de este miércoles 23 de agosto de 2023

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor de 2.000 millones de pesos.

Lotería de Manizales
Lotería de Manizales
/Foto: Lotería de Manizales
Por: Andrés Sebastián Beltrán
|
Actualizado: agosto 23, 2023 11:09 PM

La Lotería de Manizales  jugó este miércoles 23 de agosto de 2023 con un gran premio mayor de 2.000 millones de pesos. La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE MANIZALES 16 DE AGOSTO

xxxx serie xxx

Resultados del chance del miércoles 23 de agosto de 2023:


  • Dorado mañana: 9961
  • Dorado Tarde: 1803
  • Culona: 6644
  • Super Astro Sol: 7846 - Acuario
  • Super Astro Luna: 4343 - Leo
  • Pijao de oro: 5289
  • Paisita día: 7105
  • Paisita noche: 7446 - Leon
  • Chontico día: 0623
  • Chontico noche: 9914
  • Cafeterito tarde: 4532
  • Cafeterito noche: 6552
  • Sinuano día: 2319
  • Sinuano noche: 5284
  • Cash three día: 238
  • Cash three noche: 819
  • Play four día: 5390
  • Play four noche: 0089
  • Saman día: 0758
  • Caribeña día: 3840
  • Caribeña noche: 4553
  • Motilón Tarde: 1361
  • Motilón Noche: 3287
  • Fantástica día: 9997
  • Fantástica Noche:  8185
  • Antioqueñita Día: 1923
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 0140
  • Culona noche: 4563

