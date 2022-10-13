Resultado de la Lotería de Bogotá de este jueves 13 de octubre de 2022

La
PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE BOGOTÁ DE ESTE 13 DE OCTUBRE DE 2022:
Estos son los resultados del chance de este 13 de octubre de 2022:
- Dorado mañana: 2632
- Dorado Tarde: 7310
- Culona: 3847
- Astro sol: 5509 Virgo
- Pijao de oro: 3564
- Paisita día: 7436
- Paisita noche: 6386
- Chontico día: 0717
- Chontico noche: 7166
- Cafeterito tarde: 7155
- Cafeterito noche: 0709
- Sinuano día: 4826
- Cash three día: 176
- Cash three noche: 994
- Play four día: 9781
- Play four noche: 6123
- Saman día: 8280
- Caribeña día: 3778
- Caribeña noche: 5637
- Motilón Tarde: 5521
- Motilón Noche: 1510
- Fantástica día: 3280
- Fantástica Noche: 9074
- Antioqueñita Día: 1386
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 9979