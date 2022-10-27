Resultado de la Lotería de Bogotá de este jueves 27 de octubre de 2022

La
PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE BOGOTÁ DE ESTE 27 DE OCTUBRE DE 2022:
Publicidad
3754 serie 307
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 27 de octubre
- Dorado mañana: 7327
- Dorado Tarde: 4901
- Culona: 2044
- Astro sol: 8370 cancer
- Pijao de oro: 3267
- Paisita día: 8076
- Paisita noche: 0215
- Chontico día: 1454
- Chontico noche: 7121
- Cafeterito tarde: 3309
- Cafeterito noche: 4108
- Sinuano día: 1012
- Sinuano noche: 4699
- Cash three día: 428
- Cash three noche: 605
- Play four día: 3664
- Play four noche: 7822
- Saman día: 0189
- Caribeña día: 3802
- Caribeña noche: 1543
- Motilón Tarde: 8525
- Motilón Noche: 7942
- Fantástica día: 0097
- Fantástica Noche: 6588
- Antioqueñita Día: 5658
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 7041