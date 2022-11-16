Publicidad

Resultado de la Lotería del Valle de este miércoles 16 de noviembre de 2022

Resultado de la Lotería del Valle de este miércoles 16 de noviembre de 2022

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor de $4.000 millones.

Resultados de la lotería Valle 16 de noviembre
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
La Lotería del Valle  jugó este miércoles 16 de noviembre de 2022 con un gran premio mayor de 4.000 millones de pesos. La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DEL VALLE 16 DE NOVIEMBRE

7333 serie 082

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 16 de noviembre:

  • Dorado mañana: 5639
  • Dorado Tarde: 0954
  • Culona: 9933
  • Astro Sol: 9503 - Tauro
  • Pijao de oro: 2337
  • Paisita día: 5778
  • Paisita noche: 7742 - Toro
  • Chontico día: 6208
  • Chontico noche: 8664
  • Cafeterito tarde: 3647
  • Cafeterito noche: 8144
  • Sinuano día: 5947
  • Sinuano noche: 9067
  • Cash three día: 158
  • Cash three noche: 792
  • Play four día: 1460
  • Play four noche: 9570
  • Saman día: 8305
  • Caribeña día: 1433
  • Caribeña noche: 2319
  • Motilón Tarde: 7709
  • Motilón Noche: 8304
  • Fantástica día: 3394
  • Fantástica Noche: 0178
  • Antioqueñita Día: 1424
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 0473
  • Culona noche: 1883
