Resultado de la Lotería del Valle de este miércoles 16 de noviembre de 2022

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DEL VALLE 16 DE NOVIEMBRE
7333 serie 082
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 16 de noviembre:
- Dorado mañana: 5639
- Dorado Tarde: 0954
- Culona: 9933
- Astro Sol: 9503 - Tauro
- Pijao de oro: 2337
- Paisita día: 5778
- Paisita noche: 7742 - Toro
- Chontico día: 6208
- Chontico noche: 8664
- Cafeterito tarde: 3647
- Cafeterito noche: 8144
- Sinuano día: 5947
- Sinuano noche: 9067
- Cash three día: 158
- Cash three noche: 792
- Play four día: 1460
- Play four noche: 9570
- Saman día: 8305
- Caribeña día: 1433
- Caribeña noche: 2319
- Motilón Tarde: 7709
- Motilón Noche: 8304
- Fantástica día: 3394
- Fantástica Noche: 0178
- Antioqueñita Día: 1424
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 0473
- Culona noche: 1883