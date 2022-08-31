Resultado de la Lotería de Manizales de este miércoles 31 de agosto

La
PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DEL MANIZALES 31 DE AGOSTO:
Estos son los resultados del chance de este 31 de agosto de 2022:
Dorado mañana
1353
Dorado Tarde
1756
Culona
2709
Astro sol
9233Tauro
Pijao de oro
2571
Paisita día
2390
Paisita noche
7127
Chontico día
0385
Chontico noche
6668
Cafeterito tarde
6856
Cafeterito noche
7453
Sinuano día
2169
Cash three día
689
Cash three noche
782
Play four día
3393
Play four noche
0768
Saman día
4728
Caribeña día
7264
Motilón Tarde
5133
Motilón Noche
7199
Fantástica día
9214
Fantástica Noche
1892
Antioqueñita Día
8818
Antioqueñita Tarde
1033
Culona noche
5320