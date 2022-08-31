Publicidad

Resultado de la Lotería de Manizales de este miércoles 31 de agosto

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor de 2.000 millones de pesos.

Resultados de la lotería
Resultados de la lotería de Manizales 31 agosto
/Foto: Pixabay
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|

La Lotería de Manizales jugó este miércoles 31 de agosto de 2022 con un gran premio mayor de 2.000 millones de pesos. La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DEL MANIZALES 31 DE AGOSTO:

XXX SERIE XXX

Estos son los resultados del chance de este 31 de agosto de 2022:

Dorado mañana
1353

Dorado Tarde
1756

Culona
2709

Astro sol
9233Tauro

Pijao de oro
2571

Paisita día
2390

Paisita noche
7127

Chontico día
0385

Chontico noche
6668

Cafeterito tarde
6856

Cafeterito noche
7453

Sinuano día
2169

Cash three día
689

Cash three noche
782

Play four día
3393

Play four noche
0768

Saman día
4728

Caribeña día
7264

Motilón Tarde
5133

Motilón Noche
7199

Fantástica día
9214

Fantástica Noche
1892

Antioqueñita Día
8818

Antioqueñita Tarde
1033

Culona noche
5320

