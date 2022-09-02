Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
RESULTADOS DE LOTERÍA
CORTES DE AGUA
La Kalle logo amarillo oficial footer
Entérate de lo más reciente en el mundo del entretenimiento al activar las notificaciones.
Quiero recibirlas
Tal vez más tarde

Publicidad

Inicio  /  Noticias  / Resultado de la Lotería de Risaralda de este viernes 2 de septiembre de 2022

Resultado de la Lotería de Risaralda de este viernes 2 de septiembre de 2022

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor de $1.400 millones.

Resultados de la lotería
Resultados de la lotería Risaralda 2 septiembre
/Foto: Pixabay
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|

La Lotería del Risaralda  jugó este viernes 2 de septiembre, con un gran premio mayor de 1.400 millones de pesos. La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE RISARALDA DE ESTE 2 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2022

Publicidad

XXX SERIE XXX

Resultados del chance de este 2 de septiembre

Dorado mañana
9567

Dorado Tarde
9072

Publicidad

Culona
6511

Astro sol
5001Géminis

Publicidad

Pijao de oro
6984

Paisita día
3617

Paisita noche
6766

Chontico día
1505

Publicidad

Chontico noche
4335

Cafeterito tarde
9410

Publicidad

Cafeterito noche
6142

Sinuano día
5860

Cash three día
489

Cash three noche
518

Publicidad

Play four día
2930

Play four noche
4967

Publicidad

Saman día
9304

Caribeña día
3693

Motilón Tarde
5895

Motilón Noche
3708

Publicidad

Fantástica día
9768

Fantástica Noche
8351

Publicidad

Antioqueñita Día
3868

Antioqueñita Tarde
7872

Culona noche
7949

Relacionados

Noticias

Lotería Risaralda

resultados de la lotería

Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música