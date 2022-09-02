Resultado de la Lotería de Risaralda de este viernes 2 de septiembre de 2022

La
PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE RISARALDA DE ESTE 2 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2022
Resultados del chance de este 2 de septiembre
Dorado mañana
9567
Dorado Tarde
9072
Culona
6511
Astro sol
5001Géminis
Pijao de oro
6984
Paisita día
3617
Paisita noche
6766
Chontico día
1505
Chontico noche
4335
Cafeterito tarde
9410
Cafeterito noche
6142
Sinuano día
5860
Cash three día
489
Cash three noche
518
Play four día
2930
Play four noche
4967
Saman día
9304
Caribeña día
3693
Motilón Tarde
5895
Motilón Noche
3708
Fantástica día
9768
Fantástica Noche
8351
Antioqueñita Día
3868
Antioqueñita Tarde
7872
Culona noche
7949