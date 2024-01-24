Premios Óscar: listado completo de nominados

Se acerca la edición No. 96 de los Premios Óscar que se celebrarán el próximo domingo 10 de marzo de 2024, en el el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. La película 'Oppenheimer' dirigida por Christopher Nolan se alza como líder indiscutible con 13 nominaciones.

En segundo lugar está "Poor Things", película protagonizada por Emma Stone, que acumula un total de 11 nominaciones. A continuación, el intrigante drama de Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon", ha sido reconocido con 10 nominaciones, consolidando así su presencia destacada en la contienda por los codiciados premios.

En 2023, el evento se llevó a cabo el 12 de marzo en el mismo lugar, allí la película "Todo a la vez en todas partes", centrada en el multiverso, se erigió como la gran triunfadora de la noche al hacerse con siete codiciadas estatuillas.

Listado completo de nominados a los Premios Óscar de 2024

MEJOR PELÍCULA

'American Fiction'

'Anatomy of a Fall'

'Barbie'

'The Holdovers'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Maestro'

'Oppenheimer'

'Past Lives'

'Poor Things'

'The Zone of Interest'

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Justine Triet ('Anatomy of a Fall')

Martin Scorsese ('Killers of the Flower Moon')

Christopher Nolan ('Oppenheimer')

Yorgos Lanthimos ('Poor Things')

Jonathan Glazer ('The Zone of Interest')

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Annette Bening ('Nyad')

Lily Gladstone ('Killers of the Flower Moon')

Sandra Hüller ('Anatomy of a Fall')

Carey Mulligan ('Maestro')

Emma Stone ('Poor Things')

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Emily Blunt ('Oppenheimer')

Danielle Brooks ('The Color Purple')

America Ferrera ('Barbie')

Jodie Foster ('Nyad')

Da'Vine Joy Randolph ('The Holdovers')

MEJOR ACTOR

Bradley Cooper ('Maestro')

Colman Domingo ('Rustin')

Paul Giamatti ('The Holdovers')

Cillian Murphy ('Oppenheimer')

Jeffrey Wright ('American Fiction')

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sterling K. Brown ('American Fiction')

Robert DeNiro ('Killers of the Flower Moon')

Robert Downey Jr. ('Oppenheimer')

Ryan Gosling ('Barbie')

Mark Ruffalo ('Poor Things')

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

'The Boy and the Heron', de Hayao Miyazaki

'Elemental', de Peter Sohn

'Nimona', de Nick Bruno y Troy Quane

'Robot Dreams', de Pablo Berger

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', de Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

'Io Capitano', de Matteo Garrone (Italia)

'Perfect Days', de Wim Wenders (Japón)

'La sociedad de la nieve', de Juan Antonio Bayona (España)

'The Teachers' Lounge', de İlker Çatak (Alemania)

'The Zone of Interest', de Jonathan Glazer (Reino Unido)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

'El Conde' - Edward Lachman

'Killers of the Flower Moon' - Rodrigo Prieto

'Maestro' - Matthew Libatique

'Oppenheimer' - Hoyte van Hoytema

'Poor Things' - Robbie Ryan

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

'Barbie' - Jacqueline Durran

'Killers of the Flower Moon' - Jacqueline West

'Napoleon' - Janty Yates y Dave Crossman

'Oppenheimer' - Ellen Mirojnick

'Poor Things' - Holly Waddington

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

'American Fiction' - Cord Jefferson

'Barbie' - Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach

'Oppenheimer' - Christopher Nolan

'Poor Things' - Tony McNamara

'The Zone of Interest' - Jonathan Glazer

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

'Anatomy of a Fall' - Justine Triet y Arthur Harari

'The Holdovers' - David Hemingson

'Maestro' - Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer

'May December' - Samy Burch

'Past Lives' - Celine Song

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

'Bobi Wine: The People's President' - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp y John Battsek

'The Eternal Memory' - Maite Alberdi

'Four Daughters' - Kaouther Ben Hania y Nadim Cheikhrouha

'To Kill a Tiger' - Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe y David Oppenheim

'20 Days in Mariupol' - Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner y Raney Aronson-Rath

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

'The ABCs of Book Banning' - Sheila Nevins y Trish Adlesic

'The Barber of Little Rock' - John Hoffman y Christine Turner

'Island in Between' - S. Leo Chiang y Jean Tsien

'The Last Repair Shop' - Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers

'Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó' - Sean Wang y Sam Davis

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

'The Fire Inside', de 'Flamin' Hot' - Diane Warren

'I'm Just Ken', de 'Barbie' - Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt

'It Never Went Away', de 'American Symphony' - Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson

'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)', de 'Killers of the Flower Moon' - Scott George

'What Was I Made For?', de 'Barbie' - Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

'Letter to a Pig' - Tal Kantor y Amit R. Gicelter

'Ninety-Five Senses' - Jerusha Hess y Jared Hess

'Our Uniform' - Yegane Moghaddam'

'Pachyderme' - Stéphanie Clément y Marc Rius

'WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko' - Dave Mullins y Brad Booker

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

'The After' - Misan Harriman y Nicky Bentham

'Invincible' - Vincent René-Lortie y Samuel Caron

'Knight of Fortune' - Lasse Lyskjær Noer y Christian Norlyk

'Red, White and Blue' - Nazrin Choudhury y Sara McFarlane

'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' - Wes Anderson y Steven Rales

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

'American Fiction' - Laura Karpman

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' - John Williams

'Killers of the Flower Moon' - Robbie Robertson

'Oppenheimer' - Ludwig Göransson

'Poor Things' - Jerskin Fendrix

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

'Barbie'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Napoleon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

'The Creator'

'Godzilla Minus One'

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

'Napoleon'

MEJOR DISEÑO DE MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

'Golda'

'Maestro'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

'La sociedad de la nieve'

MEJOR SONIDO

'The Creator'

'Maestro'

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

'Oppenheimer'

'The Zone of Interest'

MEJOR MONTAJE/EDICIÓN

'Anatomy of a Fall'

'The Holdovers'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

