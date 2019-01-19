Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
NOTICIA DEL DÍA
LO MÁS VISTO
RESULTADOS DE LOTERÍA
CORTES DE AGUA
La Kalle logo amarillo oficial footer
Entérate de lo más reciente en el mundo del entretenimiento al activar las notificaciones.
Quiero recibirlas
Tal vez más tarde

Publicidad

Yeison Jimenez sigue aventurando en la cima de los '20 Madrazos'

Todos los sábados, de 10 a 12 pm, las canciones más importantes de la semana en los 96.9 FM.

Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: enero 19, 2019 01:04 PM

Recuerda llamar al 6528525 y programar tu tema favorito. ¡En mi calle yo escucho La Kalle!

2. El color de tus ojos - Banda Ms

Publicidad

3. No te contarion mal - Christian Nodal

Publicidad


 
4. Ok - Jessi Uribe

Publicidad


 
5. No me hubiera enamorado - Cornelio Vega y su dinastia

 
6. Tanta falta - Bryant Myers

Publicidad


 
7. Inseparables - Iván Villazón 

Publicidad


 
8. Nunca es suficiente - Los ángeles azules Ft Natalia Lafourcade

 
9. Copita de licor - Alzate

Publicidad


 
10. Mujeres divinas - Vicente Fernández

Publicidad


 
11. Mañana - Carlos Vives

 
12. Mi sorpresa fuiste tú - Calibre 50

Publicidad


 
13. Esta noche - Mike Bahía Ft Greeicy Rendón

Publicidad


 
14. Mejor me alejo - Banda Ms

 
15. Delicioso - Peter Manjarrés

Publicidad


 
16. Ella quiere beber - Anuel AA

Publicidad


 
17. En vida - Banda Los Sebastianes

18. Adicto - Prince Royce Ft Marc Anthony

Publicidad

 
19. Cantinero - Silvestre Dangond

Publicidad

 
20. Me dueles - Intocable

Publicidad

 
 

Vea también:
13733_La Kalle - 20 Madrazos del 2019 - Foto referencia Facebook
La Kalle - 20 Madrazos del 2019 - Foto referencia Facebook
Los 20 Madrazos
El 'Aventurero' de Yeison Jiménez llegó a la cima de Los 20 Madrazos
13174_La Kalle - 20 Madrazos del 2018 - Fotos referencia Instagram
La Kalle - 20 Madrazos del 2018 - Fotos referencia Instagram
Los 20 Madrazos
Estos son los 20 MADRAZOS del 2018 en La Mandamás
12601_Lorena Neira en Los 20 Madrazos - La Kalle
Lorena Neira en Los 20 Madrazos - La Kalle
Lorena Neira en Los 20 Madrazos - La Kalle
Noticias
'Mi Sorpresa fuiste tú' de Calibre 50 llega al TOP de Los 20 Madrazos

Relacionados

Yeison Jiménez

Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música