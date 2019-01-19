Yeison Jimenez sigue aventurando en la cima de los '20 Madrazos'

Recuerda llamar al 6528525 y programar tu tema favorito. ¡En mi calle yo escucho La Kalle!
2. El color de tus ojos - Banda Ms
3. No te contarion mal - Christian Nodal
4. Ok - Jessi Uribe
5. No me hubiera enamorado - Cornelio Vega y su dinastia
6. Tanta falta - Bryant Myers
7. Inseparables - Iván Villazón
8. Nunca es suficiente - Los ángeles azules Ft Natalia Lafourcade
9. Copita de licor - Alzate
10. Mujeres divinas - Vicente Fernández
11. Mañana - Carlos Vives
12. Mi sorpresa fuiste tú - Calibre 50
13. Esta noche - Mike Bahía Ft Greeicy Rendón
14. Mejor me alejo - Banda Ms
15. Delicioso - Peter Manjarrés
16. Ella quiere beber - Anuel AA
17. En vida - Banda Los Sebastianes
18. Adicto - Prince Royce Ft Marc Anthony
19. Cantinero - Silvestre Dangond
20. Me dueles - Intocable
