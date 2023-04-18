Lotería de Cruz Roja: resultado de este martes 18 de abril de 2023

Actualizado: abril 18, 2023 11:08 PM
La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.
PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE CRUZ ROJA DEL 18 DE ABRIL:
7945 serie 059
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 18 de abril de 2023
- Dorado mañana: 0020
- Dorado Tarde: 3520
- Culona: 3275
- Super Astro Sol: 2546 - Piscis
- Pijao de oro: 0143
- Paisita día: 7467
- Paisita noche: 6032 - delfín
- Chontico día: 6203
- Chontico noche: 8709
- Cafeterito tarde: 6323
- Cafeterito noche: 9799
- Sinuano día: 4975
- Sinuano noche: 1450
- Cash three día: 760
- Cash three noche: 155
- Play four día: 8296
- Play four noche: 3467
- Saman día: 5221
- Caribeña día: 2486
- Caribeña noche: 2762
- Motilón Tarde: 8411
- Motilón Noche: 9626
- Fantástica día: 9045
- Fantástica Noche: 8764
- Antioqueñita Día: 0512
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 2747
- Culona noche: 6394