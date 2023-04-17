Resultados de la lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima de este lunes 17 de abril de 2023

Actualizado: abril 17, 2023 10:26 PM
En La Kalle te entregamos todos los días los
Lotería de Cundinamarca:
Lotería del Tolima:
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 17 de abril de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 7244
- Dorado Tarde: 4804
- Culona: 8813
- Super Astro Sol: 9292 - Acuario
- Pijao de oro: 9600
- Paisita día: 8976
- Paisita noche: 0474 - delfín
- Chontico día: 4227
- Chontico noche: 7110
- Cafeterito tarde: 6894
- Cafeterito noche: 6359
- Sinuano día: 9732
- Cash three día: 908
- Cash three noche: 004
- Play four día: 4276
- Play four noche: 7701
- Saman día: 6293
- Caribeña día: 5456
- Motilón Tarde: 4038
- Motilón Noche: 1779
- Fantástica día: 7472
- Fantástica Noche: 9797
- Antioqueñita Día: 2186
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 22361
- Culona noche: 4627