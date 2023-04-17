Publicidad

Resultados de la lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima de este lunes 17 de abril de 2023

Resultados de la lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima de este lunes 17 de abril de 2023

Toma nota de los resultados y compártelos para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

loterías de lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima
loterías de lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: abril 17, 2023 10:26 PM

En La Kalle te entregamos todos los días los resultados de la lotería  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador. Este lunes 17 de abril se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Cundinamarca y Tolima. Estos son los resultados de estas dos loterías, unas de las más importantes del país:

Lotería de Cundinamarca: 
Lotería del Tolima: 

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 17 de abril de 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 7244
  • Dorado Tarde: 4804
  • Culona: 8813
  • Super Astro Sol: 9292 - Acuario
  • Pijao de oro: 9600
  • Paisita día: 8976
  • Paisita noche: 0474 - delfín
  • Chontico día: 4227
  • Chontico noche: 7110
  • Cafeterito tarde: 6894
  • Cafeterito noche: 6359
  • Sinuano día: 9732
  • Cash three día: 908
  • Cash three noche: 004
  • Play four día: 4276
  • Play four noche: 7701
  • Saman día: 6293
  • Caribeña día: 5456
  • Motilón Tarde: 4038
  • Motilón Noche: 1779
  • Fantástica día: 7472
  • Fantástica Noche: 9797
  • Antioqueñita Día: 2186
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 22361
  • Culona noche: 4627
