Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
NOTICIA DEL DÍA
LO MÁS VISTO
RESULTADOS DE LOTERÍA
CORTES DE AGUA
La Kalle logo amarillo oficial footer
Entérate de lo más reciente en el mundo del entretenimiento al activar las notificaciones.
Quiero recibirlas
Tal vez más tarde

Publicidad

La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  Economía  /  Lotería de Manizales: resultado de este miércoles 22 de febrero de 2023

Lotería de Manizales: resultado de este miércoles 22 de febrero de 2023

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor de 2.000 millones de pesos.

FRANCE-GAMING-LOTTERY-COMPANY-FDJ-EUROMILLION
Resultados de la lotería de Manizales
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: febrero 22, 2023 10:49 PM

La Lotería de Manizales  jugó este miércoles 22 de febrero de 2023 con un gran premio mayor de 2.000 millones de pesos. La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE MANIZALES 22 DE FEBRERO DE 2023:

XXX SERIE XXX

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 22 de febrero de 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 4728
  • Dorado Tarde: 3100
  • Culona: 1631
  • Super Astro Sol: 7932 - Piscis
  • Pijao de oro: 5213
  • Paisita día: 5090
  • Paisita noche: 1583 - león
  • Chontico día: 8251
  • Chontico noche: 2476
  • Cafeterito tarde: 8574
  • Cafeterito noche: 5557
  • Sinuano día: 7465
  • Sinuano noche: 0745
  • Cash three día: 259
  • Cash three noche: 558
  • Play four día: 0209
  • Play four noche: 0000
  • Saman día: 1162
  • Caribeña día: 9268
  • Caribeña noche: 9794
  • Motilón Tarde: 9290
  • Motilón Noche: 3276
  • Fantástica día: 5165
  • Fantástica Noche: 8591
  • Antioqueñita Día: 7221
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 6091
  • Culona noche: 8513
Relacionados

La Kalle

resultados de la lotería

Juegos de azar

Chance

Lotería de Manizales

Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música