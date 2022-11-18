Publicidad

La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  Economía  /  Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 18 de noviembre de 2022

Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 18 de noviembre de 2022

Comparte los resultados, así otras personas pueden conocer los números ganadores.

FRANCE-GAMING-LOTTERY-COMPANY-FDJ-EUROMILLION
Resultados de la lotería de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este viernes 18 de noviembre se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín.

Lotería de Santander: 4786 serie 053
Lotería de Risaralda: 8006 serie 152
Lotería de Medellín: 3950 serie 094

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 18 de noviembre aquí:

  • Dorado mañana: 4566
  • Dorado Tarde: 0371
  • Culona: 1907
  • Astro Sol: 7987 - Virgo
  • Pijao de oro: 1492
  • Paisita día: 9715
  • Paisita noche: 3399 - León
  • Chontico día: 1301
  • Chontico noche: 5337
  • Cafeterito tarde: 2728
  • Cafeterito noche: 4321
  • Sinuano día: 4953
  • Sinuano noche: 5335
  • Cash three día: 325
  • Cash three noche: 015
  • Play four día: 2033
  • Play four noche: 9625
  • Saman día: 3595
  • Caribeña día: 5807
  • Caribeña noche: 5691
  • Motilón Tarde: 6055
  • Motilón Noche: 6384
  • Fantástica día: 0057
  • Fantástica Noche: 3956
  • Antioqueñita Día: 4924
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 2582
  • Culona noche: 6648
