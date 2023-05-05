Publicidad

Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 5 de mayo de 2023

Comparte los resultados, así otras personas pueden conocer los números ganadores.

Resultados de la lotería de loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín
/Foto: Pixabay
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: mayo 05, 2023 10:30 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este viernes 5 de mayo se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín.

Lotería de Santander: 
Lotería de Risaralda: 
Lotería de Medellín:

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 5 de mayo de 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 1956
  • Dorado Tarde: 9746
  • Culona: 9058
  • Super Astro Sol: 6739 - Piscis
  • Pijao de oro: 9065
  • Paisita día: 0747
  • Paisita noche: 0583
  • Chontico día: 1933
  • Chontico noche: 7414
  • Cafeterito tarde: 8660
  • Cafeterito noche: 2864
  • Sinuano día: 2755
  • Cash three día: 481
  • Cash three noche: 809
  • Play four día: 6255
  • Play four noche: 1757
  • Saman día: 0956
  • Caribeña día: 1245
  • Caribeña noche: 2429
  • Motilón Tarde: 3352
  • Motilón Noche: 5430
  • Fantástica día: 3710
  • Fantástica Noche: 3829
  • Antioqueñita Día: 0448
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 6518
  • Culona noche: 1806
