Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 5 de mayo de 2023

Actualizado: mayo 05, 2023 10:30 PM
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 5 de mayo de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 1956
- Dorado Tarde: 9746
- Culona: 9058
- Super Astro Sol: 6739 - Piscis
- Pijao de oro: 9065
- Paisita día: 0747
- Paisita noche: 0583
- Chontico día: 1933
- Chontico noche: 7414
- Cafeterito tarde: 8660
- Cafeterito noche: 2864
- Sinuano día: 2755
- Cash three día: 481
- Cash three noche: 809
- Play four día: 6255
- Play four noche: 1757
- Saman día: 0956
- Caribeña día: 1245
- Caribeña noche: 2429
- Motilón Tarde: 3352
- Motilón Noche: 5430
- Fantástica día: 3710
- Fantástica Noche: 3829
- Antioqueñita Día: 0448
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 6518
- Culona noche: 1806