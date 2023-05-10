Publicidad

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 10 de mayo de 2023

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 10 de mayo de 2023

Comparte los resultados de la lotería para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

Resultado de la lotería
Resultado de la lotería Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto 10 mayo
/Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: mayo 10, 2023 11:10 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería y el Baloto para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este miércoles 10 de mayo se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Valle, Meta y Manizales.

Lotería del Valle:  8754 serie 095
Lotería del Meta: 9268 serie 123
Lotería de Manizales:  4694 serie 200

BALOTO: 25 13 32 15 14 14
BALOTO REVANCHA:  31 18 05 35 33 10

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 10 de mayo:

  • Dorado mañana: 0064
  • Dorado Tarde: 5883
  • Culona: 6234
  • Super Astro Sol: 2784 - Piscis
  • Pijao de oro: 6783
  • Paisita día: 9688
  • Paisita noche: 6950
  • Chontico día: 6147
  • Chontico noche: 5558
  • Cafeterito tarde: 1605
  • Cafeterito noche: 0928
  • Sinuano día: 6230
  • Sinuano noche: 9200
  • Cash three día: 546
  • Cash three noche: 170
  • Play four día: 6582
  • Play four noche: 8811
  • Saman día: 2868
  • Caribeña día: 4019
  • Caribeña noche: 8733
  • Motilón Tarde: 8203
  • Motilón Noche: 5146
  • Fantástica día: 1361
  • Fantástica Noche: 6486
  • Antioqueñita Día: 5682
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 4563
  • Culona noche: 8190
