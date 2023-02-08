Publicidad

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 8 de febrero de 2023

Resultados de loterías: Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto de este miércoles 8 de febrero de 2023

Comparte los resultados de la lotería para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

Lotería
Resultados de la lotería de Valle, Meta, Manizales y Baloto
/Foto: Getty Images via AFP - SCOTT OLSON
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: febrero 08, 2023 11:31 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería  y el Baloto  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este miércoles 8 de febrero se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Valle, Meta y Manizales.

Lotería del Valle: 8343 serie 197
Lotería del Meta: 0743 serie 093
Lotería de Manizales:  4159 serie 007

BALOTO:  12 43 08 13 03 07
BALOTO REVANCHA:  28 38 23 09 21 12

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 8 de febrero de 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 3483
  • Dorado Tarde: 9090
  • Culona: 9757
  • Super Astro Sol: 0085 - Cáncer
  • Pijao de oro: 4705
  • Paisita día: 3965
  • Paisita noche: 4072 - león
  • Chontico día: 1189
  • Chontico noche: 3996
  • Cafeterito tarde: 3297
  • Cafeterito noche: 3399
  • Sinuano día: 7389
  • Sinuano noche: 5408
  • Cash three día: 197
  • Cash three noche: 197
  • Play four día: 7330
  • Play four noche: 6094
  • Saman día: 1788
  • Caribeña día: 3932
  • Caribeña noche: 8935
  • Motilón Tarde: 6349
  • Motilón Noche: 3697
  • Fantástica día: 5479
  • Fantástica Noche: 4931
  • Antioqueñita Día: 7580
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 0446
