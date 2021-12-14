Globos de Oro 2022: lista completa de nominados

La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció a los nominados para la 79ª Entrega Anual de los Globos de Oro del Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills,
Con la entrega de estos premios se celebra la televisión estadounidense y el cine. Los nombres de los nominados fueron anunciados por la presidenta de la HFPA, Helen Hoehne, y Snoop Dogg.
La ceremonia de premiación se llevará a cabo el próximo 9 de enero de 2022, en donde las películas "El poder del perro", de la neozelandesa Jane Campion y "Belfast", del británico Kenneth Branagh, son las favoritas por el público cada una con 7 nominaciones.
Listado completo de todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2022:
Mejor película musical o comedia
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story
Mejor película de drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Mejor director
Kenneth Branagh por Belfast
Jane Campion por The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal por The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg por West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve por Dune
Mejor película extranjera
Compartment No. 6 (Alemania, Rusia y Finlandia)
Drive My Car (Japón)
The Hand of God (Italia)
A Hero (Irán y Francia)
Madres paralelas (Parallel Mothers, España)
Mejor guion para película
Paul Thomas Anderson por Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh por Belfast
Jane Campion por The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay por Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin por Being the Ricardos
Mejor canción original para película
“Be Alive”, de King Richard
“Dos oruguitas”, de Encanto
“Down to Joy”, de Belfast
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”, de Respect
“No Time To Die”, de No Time To Die
Mejor actor de reparto en una película
Ben Affleck por The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan por Belfast
Ciarán Hinds por Belfast
Troy Kotsur por CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee por The Power of the Dog
Mejor actriz de reparto en una película
Caitriona Balfe por Belfast
Ariana DeBose por West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst por The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis por King Richard
Ruth Negga por Passing
Mejor película animada
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and The Last Dragon
Mejor actor en una película de drama
Mahershala Ali por Swan Song
Javier Bardem por Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch por The Power of the Dog
Will Smith por King Richard
Denzel Washington por The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor actriz en una película de drama
Jessica Chastain por The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman por The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman por Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga por House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart por Spencer
Mejor actriz en una película de musical o comedia
Marion Cotillard por Annette
Alana Haim por Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence por Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone por Cruella
Rachel Zegler por West Side Story
Mejor actor en una película de musical o comedia
Leonardo DiCaprio por Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage por Cyrano
Andrew Garfield por Tick, Tick... Boom!
Cooper Hoffman por Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos por In the Heights
Mejor banda sonora original
Alexandre Desplat por The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco por Encanto
Jonny Greenwood por The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias por Madres Paralelas (Parallel Mothers)
Hans Zimmer por Dune