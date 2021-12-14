Globos de Oro 2022: lista completa de nominados

La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció a los nominados para la 79ª Entrega Anual de los Globos de Oro del Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, California .

Con la entrega de estos premios se celebra la televisión estadounidense y el cine. Los nombres de los nominados fueron anunciados por la presidenta de la HFPA, Helen Hoehne, y Snoop Dogg.

La ceremonia de premiación se llevará a cabo el próximo 9 de enero de 2022, en donde las películas "El poder del perro", de la neozelandesa Jane Campion y "Belfast", del británico Kenneth Branagh, son las favoritas por el público cada una con 7 nominaciones.

Listado completo de todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2022:

Mejor película musical o comedia

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

Mejor película de drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Publicidad

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh por Belfast

Jane Campion por The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal por The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg por West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve por Dune

Mejor película extranjera

Compartment No. 6 (Alemania, Rusia y Finlandia)

Drive My Car (Japón)

The Hand of God (Italia)

A Hero (Irán y Francia)

Madres paralelas (Parallel Mothers, España)

Mejor guion para película

Paul Thomas Anderson por Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh por Belfast

Jane Campion por The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay por Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin por Being the Ricardos

Mejor canción original para película

“Be Alive”, de King Richard

“Dos oruguitas”, de Encanto

“Down to Joy”, de Belfast

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”, de Respect

“No Time To Die”, de No Time To Die

Mejor actor de reparto en una película

Ben Affleck por The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan por Belfast

Ciarán Hinds por Belfast

Troy Kotsur por CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee por The Power of the Dog

Mejor actriz de reparto en una película

Caitriona Balfe por Belfast

Ariana DeBose por West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst por The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis por King Richard

Ruth Negga por Passing

Publicidad

Mejor película animada

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and The Last Dragon

Mejor actor en una película de drama

Mahershala Ali por Swan Song

Javier Bardem por Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch por The Power of the Dog

Will Smith por King Richard

Denzel Washington por The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor actriz en una película de drama

Jessica Chastain por The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman por The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman por Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga por House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart por Spencer

Mejor actriz en una película de musical o comedia

Marion Cotillard por Annette

Alana Haim por Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence por Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone por Cruella

Rachel Zegler por West Side Story

Mejor actor en una película de musical o comedia

Leonardo DiCaprio por Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage por Cyrano

Andrew Garfield por Tick, Tick... Boom!

Cooper Hoffman por Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos por In the Heights

Mejor banda sonora original

Alexandre Desplat por The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco por Encanto

Jonny Greenwood por The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias por Madres Paralelas (Parallel Mothers)

Hans Zimmer por Dune