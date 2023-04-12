Lotería de Cruz Roja: resultado de este martes 11 de abril de 2023

Actualizado: abril 12, 2023 12:07 AM
La
La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.
PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE CRUZ ROJA DEL 11 DE ABRIL:
6414 serie 003
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 11 de abril de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 8110
- Dorado Tarde: 6029
- Culona: 4935
- Super Astro Sol: 8000 - Cáncer
- Pijao de oro: 7874
- Paisita día: 3662
- Paisita noche: 6874 - tigre
- Chontico día: 0996
- Chontico noche: 0846
- Cafeterito tarde: 4810
- Cafeterito noche: 5810
- Sinuano día: 1912
- Sinuano noche: 1531
- Cash three día: 367
- Cash three noche: 002
- Play four día: 3435
- Play four noche: 6110
- Saman día: 9346
- Caribeña día: 1477
- Caribeña noche: 8862
- Motilón Tarde: 0418
- Motilón Noche: 7637
- Fantástica día: 0146
- Fantástica Noche: 5942
- Antioqueñita Día: 2556
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 3008
- Culona noche: 2603