Lotería de Cruz Roja: resultado de este martes 11 de abril de 2023

Lotería de Cruz Roja: resultado de este martes 11 de abril de 2023

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor de $ 5.000 millones.

FRANCE-LOTTERY
Resultados de la lotería de Cruz Roja
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Carolina Montenegro
|
Actualizado: abril 12, 2023 12:07 AM

La  Lotería de Cruz Roja  jugó este martes 11 de abril, con un gran premio mayor de 5.000 millones de pesos.

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE CRUZ ROJA DEL 11 DE ABRIL:

6414 serie 003

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 11 de abril de 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 8110
  • Dorado Tarde: 6029
  • Culona: 4935
  • Super Astro Sol: 8000 - Cáncer
  • Pijao de oro: 7874
  • Paisita día: 3662
  • Paisita noche: 6874 - tigre
  • Chontico día: 0996
  • Chontico noche: 0846
  • Cafeterito tarde: 4810
  • Cafeterito noche: 5810
  • Sinuano día: 1912
  • Sinuano noche: 1531
  • Cash three día: 367
  • Cash three noche: 002
  • Play four día: 3435
  • Play four noche: 6110
  • Saman día: 9346
  • Caribeña día: 1477
  • Caribeña noche: 8862
  • Motilón Tarde: 0418
  • Motilón Noche: 7637
  • Fantástica día: 0146
  • Fantástica Noche: 5942
  • Antioqueñita Día: 2556
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 3008
  • Culona noche: 2603
