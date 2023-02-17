Publicidad

Lotería de Medellín: resultados de este viernes 17 de febrero de 2023

Lotería de Medellín: resultados de este viernes 17 de febrero de 2023

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor de $10.000 millones.

FRANCE-LOTTERY
Resultados de la lotería
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: febrero 17, 2023 11:38 PM

La Lotería de Medellín jugó este viernes 17 de febrero, con un gran premio mayor de 10.000 millones de pesos. La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE MEDELLÍN DE ESTE 17 DE FEBRERO:

3559 de la serie 042

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 17 de febrero

  • Dorado mañana: 8576
  • Dorado Tarde: 8287
  • Culona: 5916
  • Super Astro Sol: 3120 - Virgo
  • Super Astro Luna: -
  • Pijao de oro: 3558
  • Paisita día: 9338
  • Paisita noche: 6384 - zorro
  • Chontico día: 9338
  • Chontico noche: 8066
  • Cafeterito tarde: 9744
  • Cafeterito noche: 8869
  • Sinuano día: 1181
  • Sinuano noche: 
  • Cash three día: 598
  • Cash three noche: 
  • Play four día: 2624
  • Play four noche: 
  • Saman día: 7546
  • Caribeña día: 8252
  • Caribeña noche: 
  • Motilón Tarde: 5970
  • Motilón Noche: 
  • Fantástica día: 4587
  • Fantástica Noche: 
  • Antioqueñita Día: 5849
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 6983
  • Culona noche: 

