Lotería de Medellín: resultados de este viernes 17 de febrero de 2023

Actualizado: febrero 17, 2023 11:38 PM
PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE MEDELLÍN DE ESTE 17 DE FEBRERO:
3559 de la serie 042
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 17 de febrero
- Dorado mañana: 8576
- Dorado Tarde: 8287
- Culona: 5916
- Super Astro Sol: 3120 - Virgo
- Super Astro Luna: -
- Pijao de oro: 3558
- Paisita día: 9338
- Paisita noche: 6384 - zorro
- Chontico día: 9338
- Chontico noche: 8066
- Cafeterito tarde: 9744
- Cafeterito noche: 8869
- Sinuano día: 1181
- Sinuano noche:
- Cash three día: 598
- Cash three noche:
- Play four día: 2624
- Play four noche:
- Saman día: 7546
- Caribeña día: 8252
- Caribeña noche:
- Motilón Tarde: 5970
- Motilón Noche:
- Fantástica día: 4587
- Fantástica Noche:
- Antioqueñita Día: 5849
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 6983
- Culona noche:
