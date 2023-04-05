Publicidad

Lotería de Risaralda: resultados de este miércoles 5 de abril

Lotería de Risaralda: resultados de este miércoles 5 de abril

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor de $1.400 millones.

FRANCE-LOTTERY
Resultados de la lotería de Risaralda
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: abril 05, 2023 11:40 PM

La Lotería del Risaralda  jugó este miércoles 5 de abril, con un gran premio mayor de 1.400 millones de pesos. La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE RISARALDA DE ESTE MIÉRCOLES 5 DE ABRIL

6812 serie 196

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 5 de abril de 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 1174
  • Dorado Tarde: 5914
  • Culona: 7233
  • Super Astro Sol: 8333 - Géminis
  • Super Astro Luna: -
  • Pijao de oro: 8858
  • Paisita día: 2540
  • Paisita noche: 2502 - caballo
  • Chontico día: 8876
  • Chontico noche: 3948
  • Cafeterito tarde: 8434
  • Cafeterito noche: 9168
  • Sinuano día: 8582
  • Sinuano noche: 8582
  • Cash three día: 554
  • Cash three noche: 554
  • Play four día: 6902
  • Play four noche: 6902
  • Saman día: 4250
  • Caribeña día: 8160
  • Caribeña noche: 
  • Motilón Tarde: 7583
  • Motilón Noche: 
  • Fantástica día: 0221
  • Fantástica Noche: 
  • Antioqueñita Día: 9081
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 2354
  • Culona noche: 7233
