Lotería del Valle: resultados de este miércoles 5 de abril de 2023

Actualizado: abril 05, 2023 11:28 PM
La
PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DEL VALLE DE ESTE 5 DE ABRIL
9561 serie 220
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 5 de abril de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 1174
- Dorado Tarde: 5914
- Culona: 7233
- Super Astro Sol: 8333 - Géminis
- Super Astro Luna: -
- Pijao de oro: 8858
- Paisita día: 2540
- Paisita noche: 2502 - caballo
- Chontico día: 8876
- Chontico noche: 3948
- Cafeterito tarde: 8434
- Cafeterito noche: 9168
- Sinuano día: 8582
- Sinuano noche: 8582
- Cash three día: 554
- Cash three noche: 554
- Play four día: 6902
- Play four noche: 6902
- Saman día: 4250
- Caribeña día: 8160
- Caribeña noche:
- Motilón Tarde: 7583
- Motilón Noche:
- Fantástica día: 0221
- Fantástica Noche:
- Antioqueñita Día: 9081
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 2354
- Culona noche: 7233