Resultado de la Lotería de Bogotá de este jueves 20 de octubre de 2022

Resultado de la Lotería de Bogotá de este jueves 20 de octubre de 2022

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor.

FRANCE-GAMING-LOTTERY-COMPANY-FDJ-EUROMILLION
Resultados de la lotería de Bogotá
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|

La Lotería del Bogotá  jugó este jueves 20 de octubre, con un gran premio mayor de 9.000 millones de pesos. La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE BOGOTÁ DE ESTE 20 DE OCTUBRE DE 2022:

9163 serie 008

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 20 de octubre:

  • Dorado mañana: 8208
  • Dorado Tarde: 0815
  • Culona: 8195
  • Astro sol: 6229 - Escorpio
  • Pijao de oro: 5192
  • Paisita día: 5512
  • Paisita noche: 1220
  • Chontico día: 1667
  • Chontico noche: 9789
  • Cafeterito tarde: 8015
  • Cafeterito noche: 4641
  • Sinuano día: 5627
  • Sinuano noche: 4474
  • Cash three día: 320
  • Cash three noche: 433
  • Play four día: 2218
  • Play four noche: 7780
  • Saman día: 6127
  • Caribeña día: 1067
  • Caribeña noche: 3870
  • Motilón Tarde: 6805
  • Motilón Noche: 2244
  • Fantástica día: 0981
  • Fantástica Noche: 3632
  • Antioqueñita Día: 0744
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 6778
