Resultado de la Lotería del Valle de este miércoles 28 de septiembre de 2022

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DEL VALLE 28 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2022:
Estos son los resultados del chance de este 28 de septiembre de 2022:
Dorado mañana
9491
Dorado Tarde
2995
Culona
5748
Astro sol
8950Escorpión
Pijao de oro
0844
Paisita día
5559
Paisita noche
7390
Chontico día
2427
Chontico noche
3458
Cafeterito tarde
5958
Cafeterito noche
0214
Sinuano día
1258
Cash three día
248
Cash three noche
956
Play four día
3202
Play four noche
3512
Saman día
6606
Caribeña día
9771
Motilón Tarde
2027
Motilón Noche
1290
Fantástica día
4935
Fantástica Noche
8844
Antioqueñita Día
9395
Antioqueñita Tarde
0829
Culona noche
9345