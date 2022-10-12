Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
RESULTADOS DE LOTERÍA
CORTES DE AGUA
La Kalle logo amarillo oficial footer
Entérate de lo más reciente en el mundo del entretenimiento al activar las notificaciones.
Quiero recibirlas
Tal vez más tarde

Publicidad

La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  Economía  /  Resultados de Baloto y Baloto Revancha de este miércoles 12 de octubre de 2022

Resultados de Baloto y Baloto Revancha de este miércoles 12 de octubre de 2022

Comparte los resultados para que otras personas puedan conocer si son ganadores.

descarga.jfif
Baloto y Baloto revancha
Foto: Baloto
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|

Este miércoles 12 de octubre de 2022 se realizó el sorteo del Baloto y Baloto Revancha,  con un acumulado de 16.200 millones de pesos y Revancha de 6.300 millones de pesos; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

BALOTO:  37 41 12 25 21 03
BALOTO REVANCHA: 24 34 33 12 36 03

Publicidad

Estos son los resultados del chance de este 12 de octubre de 2022:


  • Dorado mañana: 3921
  • Dorado Tarde: 4052
  • Culona: 1461
  • Astro sol: 2325 Acuario
  • Pijao de oro: 1435
  • Paisita día: 2906
  • Paisita noche: 2177
  • Chontico día: 9103
  • Chontico noche: 0065
  • Cafeterito tarde: 6372
  • Cafeterito noche: 8987
  • Sinuano día: 6205
  • Sinuano noche: 3809
  • Cash three día: 316
  • Cash three noche: 994
  • Play four día: 0749
  • Play four noche: 6123
  • Saman día: 4957
  • Caribeña día: 5438
  • Caribeña noche: 5637
  • Motilón Tarde: 5521
  • Motilón Noche: 1510
  • Fantástica día: 7921
  • Fantástica Noche: 9074
  • Antioqueñita Día: 5090
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 6811
  • Culona noche: 2158
Relacionados

La Kalle

Baloto

resultados de la lotería

Juegos de azar

Chance

Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música