Resultados de la lotería de Cruz Roja y Huila de este martes 15 de noviembre de 2022

En La Kalle te entregamos todos los días lo
Lotería Cruz Roja: 9458 serie 017
Lotería Huila: 5519 serie 050
Publicidad
Estos son los resultados del chance de este 15 de noviembre de 2022
- Dorado mañana: 6864
- Dorado Tarde: 5769
- Culona: 2607
- Astro sol: 3834 - Cáncer
- Pijao de oro: 9245
- Paisita día: 6143
- Paisita noche: 4391 - Delfín
- Chontico día: 2673
- Chontico noche: 7104
- Cafeterito tarde: 0857
- Cafeterito noche: 6996
- Sinuano día: 9263
- Cash three día: 825
- Cash three noche: 534
- Play four día: 7354
- Play four noche: 6550
- Saman día: 1738
- Caribeña día: 5909
- Motilón Tarde: 8870
- Motilón Noche: 6234
- Fantástica día: 6135
- Fantástica Noche: 0535
- Antioqueñita Día: 8511
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 5757
- Culona noche: 7308