Resultado de la Lotería del Huila de este martes 8 de noviembre de 2022

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE HUILA DE ESTE MARTES 8 DE NOVIEMBRE:
Conozca los resultados de los chances del 8 de noviembre de 2022
- Dorado mañana: 4405
- Dorado Tarde: 7356
- Culona: 7071
- Astro sol: 1307 - Piscis
- Pijao de oro: 6104
- Paisita día: 6077
- Paisita noche: 1868
- Chontico día: 3525
- Chontico noche: 3164
- Cafeterito tarde: 7711
- Cafeterito noche: 1763
- Sinuano día: 5781
- Sinuano noche: 4533
- Cash three día: 349
- Cash three noche: 452
- Play four día: 3588
- Play four noche: 4948
- Saman día: 7460
- Caribeña día: 2239
- Caribeña noche: 5468
- Motilón Tarde: 8885
- Motilón Noche: 9993
- Fantástica día: 2808
- Fantástica Noche: 6951
- Antioqueñita Día: 5985
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 5967