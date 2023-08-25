Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 25 de agosto de 2023

Actualizado: agosto 25, 2023 11:48 PM
Lotería de Santander: 1717 serie 211
Lotería de Risaralda: 0040 serie 123
Lotería de Medellín: 2780 serie 453
Resultados del chance del viernes 25 de agosto de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 7512
- Dorado Tarde: 6679
- Culona: 7275
- Super Astro Sol: 6724 - Aries
- Super Astro Luna: 8417 - Tauro
- Pijao de oro: 0252
- Paisita día: 6811
- Paisita noche: 5933 - Cabra
- Chontico día: 1961
- Chontico noche: 4914
- Cafeterito tarde: 4655
- Cafeterito noche: 6503
- Sinuano día: 6688
- Sinuano noche: 1159
- Cash three día: 571
- Cash three noche: 064
- Play four día: 4693
- Play four noche: 8153
- Saman día: 4352
- Caribeña día: 2370
- Caribeña noche: 6627
- Motilón Tarde: 2555
- Motilón Noche: 6997
- Fantástica día: 8867
- Fantástica Noche: 9330
- Antioqueñita Día: 1921
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 9991
- Culona noche: 0358
