Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 25 de agosto de 2023

Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 25 de agosto de 2023

Comparte los resultados, así otras personas pueden conocer los números ganadores.

Por: Andrés Sebastián Beltrán
|
Actualizado: agosto 25, 2023 11:48 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este viernes 25 de agosto se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín.

Lotería de Santander: 1717 serie 211
Lotería de Risaralda: 0040 serie 123
Lotería de Medellín: 2780 serie 453

También puedes ver:
Economía
Lotería de Santander: resultado de este viernes 25 de agosto de 2023
Economía
Resultados Lotería de Medellín: viernes 25 de agosto de 2023

Resultados del chance del viernes 25 de agosto de 2023:


  • Dorado mañana: 7512
  • Dorado Tarde: 6679
  • Culona: 7275
  • Super Astro Sol: 6724 - Aries
  • Super Astro Luna: 8417 - Tauro
  • Pijao de oro: 0252
  • Paisita día: 6811
  • Paisita noche: 5933 - Cabra
  • Chontico día: 1961
  • Chontico noche: 4914
  • Cafeterito tarde: 4655
  • Cafeterito noche: 6503
  • Sinuano día: 6688
  • Sinuano noche: 1159
  • Cash three día: 571
  • Cash three noche: 064
  • Play four día: 4693
  • Play four noche: 8153
  • Saman día: 4352
  • Caribeña día: 2370
  • Caribeña noche: 6627
  • Motilón Tarde: 2555
  • Motilón Noche: 6997
  • Fantástica día: 8867
  • Fantástica Noche: 9330
  • Antioqueñita Día: 1921
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 9991
  • Culona noche: 0358

