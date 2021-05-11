Mató a tiros a un perrito solo porque le movió la pelota de juego en un campo de golf en Puerto Rico

Un hombre identificado como Salil Zaverini, un empresario indio de 60 años, fue detenido por la Policía en
De acuerdo con un usuario, el hombre le disparó al perrito dos veces, luego cuadró la pelota nuevamente, la golpeó y volvió a dispararle al animal.
“El hombre le disparó al perro dos veces, luego golpeó la pelota al siguiente hoyo y luego le disparó al perro nuevamente”, dijo.
Tras el suceso, el sujeto fue detenido por
BREAKING: This is the man arrested by Puerto Rico police accused of shooting a dog on a golf course in Puerto Rico. Police say the dog ran onto the course & grabbed a golf ball. The man allegedly shot the dog twice, then hit the ball to the next hole & then shot the dog again. pic.twitter.com/BidXQwnPEV— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 9, 2021
Another eyewitness sent this video of police interviewing the suspect at the golf resort pic.twitter.com/qyNy7k2H2G— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 9, 2021