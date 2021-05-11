Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
NOTICIA DEL DÍA
LO MÁS VISTO
RESULTADOS DE LOTERÍA
CORTES DE AGUA
La Kalle logo amarillo oficial footer
Entérate de lo más reciente en el mundo del entretenimiento al activar las notificaciones.
Quiero recibirlas
Tal vez más tarde

Publicidad

La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  Judiciales  /  Mató a tiros a un perrito solo porque le movió la pelota de juego en un campo de golf en Puerto Rico

Mató a tiros a un perrito solo porque le movió la pelota de juego en un campo de golf en Puerto Rico

El sujeto fue capturado por crueldad animal, pero luego fue puesto en libertad tras pagar una fianza de más de 222 millones de pesos colombianos.

Salil Zaverini
Mató a tiros a un perrito solo porque le movió la pelota de juego en un campo de golf
/Foto: Twitter @DavidBegnaud
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: mayo 11, 2021 01:22 PM

Un hombre identificado como Salil Zaverini, un empresario indio de 60 años, fue detenido por la Policía en Puerto Rico luego de matar a un perrito tras propinarle varios disparos solo porque el animal le movió la pelota de juego en un campo de golf, cuando se encontraba jugando en el reconocido resort de la ciudad norteña de Río Grande.

De acuerdo con un usuario, el hombre le disparó al perrito dos veces, luego cuadró la pelota nuevamente, la golpeó y volvió a dispararle al animal.

Te puede interesar
patitas de perro
Salvaron a perrito callejero herido
/Foto: Pixabay
Noticias
Por haber matado a su mascota, hombre habría asesinado y empalado a un perrito en Bogotá

Publicidad

El hombre le disparó al perro dos veces, luego golpeó la pelota al siguiente hoyo y luego le disparó al perro nuevamente”, dijo.

Tras el suceso, el sujeto fue detenido por maltrato y crueldad animal. Sin embargo, luego fue puesto en libertad tras pagar una fianza de 60 mil dólares, es decir, más de 222 millones de pesos colombianos. Aunque su pasaporte y licencia de conducción fueron confiscados por el delito.

Comunicado de la Policía de Puerto Rico
Comunicado de la Policía de Puerto Rico
/Foto: Twitter @DavidBegnaud

Publicidad

Relacionados

La Kalle

Puerto Rico

Maltrato animal

Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música