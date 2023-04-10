Resultados de la lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima de este lunes 10 de abril de 2023

Actualizado: abril 10, 2023 11:10 PM
Lotería de Cundinamarca: 6037 serie 046
Lotería del Tolima: 8812 serie 130
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 10 de abril de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 0037
- Dorado Tarde: 1595
- Culona: 9207
- Super Astro Sol: 5884 - Acuario
- Pijao de oro: 8527
- Paisita día: 8656
- Paisita noche: 4584 - perro
- Chontico día: 7046
- Chontico noche: 7795
- Cafeterito tarde: 6420
- Cafeterito noche: 8587
- Sinuano día: 9682
- Sinuano noche: 3846
- Cash three día: 871
- Cash three noche: 803
- Play four día: 9875
- Play four noche: 7965
- Saman día: 2909
- Caribeña día: 3307
- Caribeña noche: 6754
- Motilón Tarde: 6893
- Motilón Noche: 5294
- Fantástica día: 4236
- Fantástica Noche: 4838
- Antioqueñita Día: 2626
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 8840
- Culona noche: 4466