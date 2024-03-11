Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

En vivo
Mira todos nuestros programas
Tendencias:
CANAL WHATSAPP ¡SUSCRÍBETE!
HORÓSCOPO HOY
GANADORES ÓSCAR
ACOSO A CAROLINA CRUZ
POULOS DETALLA MUERTE DE VALENTINA TRESPALACIOS

Publicidad

Entérate de lo más reciente en el mundo del entretenimiento al activar las notificaciones.
Tal vez más tarde
Quiero recibirlas

Publicidad

La Kalle  / Entretenimiento  / Farándula  / Premios Óscar: listado completo de ganadores

Premios Óscar: listado completo de ganadores

Te dejamos el listado completo de los ganadores en todas las categorías de la edición 96 de los Premios Oscar.

Premios Oscar
Premios Oscar
/ FOTO: AFP
Por: Liliana Pinzón Garzón
|
Actualizado: marzo 11, 2024 06:18 AM

En la noche del domingo 10 de marzo se llevó a cabo la edición número 96 de los Premios Óscar; una gala realizada en Hollywood y que deja varios momentos que pasarán a la historia con gratos y divertidos momentos.

'Oppenheimer', el drama de Christopher Nolan sobre las tribulaciones del padre de la bomba atómica, dominó la ceremonia llevándose siete galardones, de 13 nominaciones que convirtieron esta cinta en la favorita de la noche.

Te puede interesar:
Imagen referencial Premios Óscar
Imagen referencial Premios Óscar
/Foto: Getty Images
Farándula
Premios Oscar 2024: John Cena presentó sin ropa el premio a mejor vestuario
Dragon Ball
Dragon Ball
/ FOTO: Captura de video Youtube
Farándula
Murió Akira Toriyama, creador de Dragon Ball

Seguido de esta película también se destacó la surreal cinta de Yorgos Lanthimos, 'Pobres criaturas', que se llevó cuatro premios durante la ceremonia.

La gala, además de destacar lo mejor del cine, dejó varios momentos memorables como la interpretación de Ryan Gosling de 'I'm Just Ken', además de un conmovedor llamado al cese el fuego en Gaza.

Publicidad

Listado completo de ganadores en Premios Óscar

MEJOR PELÍCULA: 'Oppenheimer'.

Publicidad

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN: Christopher Nolan, por 'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR ACTOR: Cillian Murphy, por 'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO: Robert Downey Jr., por 'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR ACTRIZ: Emma Stone, por 'Poor Things'.

También puedes ver:
Dragon Ball
Dragon Ball
/ FOTO: Captura de video Youtube
Farándula
Murió Akira Toriyama, creador de Dragon Ball
Lauren Wasser, modelo que perdió las piernas por un tampón
Lauren Wasser, modelo que perdió las piernas por un tampón
/ FOTO: Instagram Jennifer Rovero
Virales
Modelo olvidó retirarse un tampón y terminó perdiendo ambas piernas

Publicidad

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, por 'The Holdovers'.

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL: 'The zone of interest', de Jonathan Glazer.

Publicidad

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN: 'The boy and the Heron', de Hayao Miyazaki.

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA: Hoyte van Hoytema, por 'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR MONTAJE: 'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO: Holly Waddington, por 'Poor Things'.

Publicidad

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO: Cord Jefferson, por 'American Fiction'.

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL: Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por 'Anatomy of a Fall'.

Publicidad

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL: '20 days in Mariupol', de Mstyslav Chernov.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL: 'The last repair shop', de Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers

También puedes ver:
Fenómeno paranormal grabado por usuario de TikTok
Fenómeno paranormal
/ FOTO: Captura de video en TikTok
Virales
Hombre graba hechos inusuales en su casa y desata debate sobre actividad paranormal
Director de la Dian, Luis Carlos Reyes
Director de la Dian, Luis Carlos Reyes
/ FOTO: Captura de video en TikTok
Virales
Director de la Dian recibe curiosas consultas: "Fechas para declararle mi amor"

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN: 'Poor Things'.

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES: 'Godzilla minus one'

Publicidad

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN: 'War is over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko', de Dave Mullins y Brad Booker.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN: 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar', de Wes Anderson.

Publicidad

MEJOR DISEÑO DE MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, por 'Poor Things'.

MEJOR BANDA SONORA: Ludwig Göransson, por 'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL: What was I made for?', de Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell

MEJOR SONIDO: 'The zone of interest'.

Publicidad

Puedes ver:

Captan pancita de Luisa Fernanda W y aseguran que hay embarazo

Únete a nuestro canal de Whatsapp para tener de primera mano el mejor contenido de entretenimiento y música Únete a nuestro canal de Whatsapp para tener de primera mano el mejor contenido de entretenimiento y música
Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música
Relacionados

Premios Óscar

  • Publicidad