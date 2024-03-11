Premios Óscar: listado completo de ganadores

En la noche del domingo 10 de marzo se llevó a cabo la edición número 96 de los Premios Óscar; una gala realizada en Hollywood y que deja varios momentos que pasarán a la historia con gratos y divertidos momentos.

'Oppenheimer', el drama de Christopher Nolan sobre las tribulaciones del padre de la bomba atómica, dominó la ceremonia llevándose siete galardones, de 13 nominaciones que convirtieron esta cinta en la favorita de la noche.

Seguido de esta película también se destacó la surreal cinta de Yorgos Lanthimos, 'Pobres criaturas', que se llevó cuatro premios durante la ceremonia.

La gala, además de destacar lo mejor del cine, dejó varios momentos memorables como la interpretación de Ryan Gosling de 'I'm Just Ken', además de un conmovedor llamado al cese el fuego en Gaza.

Listado completo de ganadores en Premios Óscar

MEJOR PELÍCULA: 'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN: Christopher Nolan, por 'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR ACTOR: Cillian Murphy, por 'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO: Robert Downey Jr., por 'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR ACTRIZ: Emma Stone, por 'Poor Things'.

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, por 'The Holdovers'.

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL: 'The zone of interest', de Jonathan Glazer.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN: 'The boy and the Heron', de Hayao Miyazaki.

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA: Hoyte van Hoytema, por 'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR MONTAJE: 'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO: Holly Waddington, por 'Poor Things'.

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO: Cord Jefferson, por 'American Fiction'.

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL: Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por 'Anatomy of a Fall'.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL: '20 days in Mariupol', de Mstyslav Chernov.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL: 'The last repair shop', de Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN: 'Poor Things'.

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES: 'Godzilla minus one'

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN: 'War is over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko', de Dave Mullins y Brad Booker.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN: 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar', de Wes Anderson.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, por 'Poor Things'.

MEJOR BANDA SONORA: Ludwig Göransson, por 'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL: What was I made for?', de Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell

MEJOR SONIDO: 'The zone of interest'.

