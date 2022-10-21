Resultado de la Lotería de Risaralda de este viernes 21 de octubre de 2022

La
PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE RISARALDA DE ESTE 21 DE OCTUBRE
5154 serie 142
Conozca los resultados del chance del 21 de octubre:
- Dorado mañana: 1631
- Dorado Tarde: 1027
- Culona: 2905
- Astro sol: 1870 - Virgo
- Astro Luna:
- Pijao de oro: 7114
- Paisita día: 2359
- Paisita noche: 3689
- Chontico día: 1043
- Chontico noche: 1150
- Cafeterito tarde: 5221
- Cafeterito noche: 1854
- Sinuano día: 9457
- Cash three día: 389
- Cash three noche: 894
- Play four día: 9430
- Play four noche: 6148
- Saman día: 2782
- Caribeña día: 9640
- Motilón Tarde: 3102
- Motilón Noche: 7317
- Fantástica día: 7403
- Fantástica Noche: 1777
- Antioqueñita Día: 5409
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 1043