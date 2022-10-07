Publicidad

Resultado de la Lotería de Santander de este viernes 7 de octubre 2022

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor de $7.200 millones.

Lotería
Resultados de la lotería de Cundinamarca, Tolima, Cruz Roja y Huila
/Foto: Getty Images via AFP - SCOTT OLSON
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
La Lotería del Santander  jugó este viernes 7 de octubre, con un gran premio mayor de 7.200 millones de pesos. La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de tus loterías favoritas; conoce si eres el nuevo millonario en el país.

PREMIO MAYOR LOTERÍA DE SANTANDER DE ESTE 7 DE OCTUBRE

XXX SERIE XXX

Estos son los resultados del chance de este 7 de octubre de 2022:


  • Dorado mañana: 3603
  • Dorado Tarde: 7792
  • Culona: 4806
  • Astro sol: 3454 Libra
  • Pijao de oro: 9718
  • Paisita día: 5033
  • Paisita noche: 2425
  • Chontico día: 2775
  • Chontico noche: 8158
  • Cafeterito tarde: 2630
  • Cafeterito noche: 4980
  • Sinuano día: 7523
  • Cash three día: 253
  • Cash three noche: 
  • Play four día: 8721
  • Play four noche: 5526
  • Saman día: 7616
  • Caribeña día: 5444
  • Caribeña noche: 5526
  • Motilón Tarde: 8601
  • Motilón Noche: 2885
  • Fantástica día: 1495
  • Fantástica Noche: 2315
  • Antioqueñita Día: 7767
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 1090
  • Culona noche: 8450

