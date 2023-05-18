Resultados de la lotería de Bogotá y Quindío de este jueves 18 de mayo de 2023

Actualizado: mayo 18, 2023 11:22 PM

Lotería de Bogotá: 9210 serie 311
Lotería del Quindío: 6837 serie 112
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 18 de mayo de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 0410
- Dorado Tarde: 0845
- Culona: 5230
- Super Astro Sol: 9460 - Leo
- Pijao de oro: 5956
- Paisita día: 9731
- Paisita noche: 9675 - León
- Chontico día: 5911
- Chontico noche: 4628
- Cafeterito tarde: 4138
- Cafeterito noche: 7888
- Sinuano día: 0755
- Sinuano noche: 5055
- Cash three día: 972
- Cash three noche: 087
- Play four día: 8960
- Play four noche: 6184
- Saman día: 8567
- Caribeña día: 6251
- Caribeña noche: 9944
- Motilón Tarde: 9561
- Motilón Noche: 1285
- Fantástica día: 2347
- Fantástica Noche: 1527
- Antioqueñita Día: 8317
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 8432
- Culona noche: 5619