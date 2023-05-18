Publicidad

Resultados de la lotería de Bogotá y Quindío de este jueves 18 de mayo de 2023

Revisa tu billete y prepárate para ganar el premio mayor.

Lotería
Resultados de la lotería de Bogotá y Quindío
/Foto: Pixabay
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: mayo 18, 2023 11:22 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería  para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este jueves 18 de mayo se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Bogotá y Quindío.

Lotería de Bogotá:  9210 serie 311
Lotería del Quindío: 6837 serie 112

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 18 de mayo de 2023:

  • Dorado mañana: 0410
  • Dorado Tarde: 0845
  • Culona: 5230
  • Super Astro Sol: 9460 - Leo
  • Pijao de oro: 5956
  • Paisita día: 9731
  • Paisita noche: 9675 - León
  • Chontico día: 5911
  • Chontico noche: 4628
  • Cafeterito tarde: 4138
  • Cafeterito noche: 7888
  • Sinuano día: 0755
  • Sinuano noche: 5055
  • Cash three día: 972
  • Cash three noche: 087
  • Play four día: 8960
  • Play four noche: 6184
  • Saman día: 8567
  • Caribeña día: 6251
  • Caribeña noche: 9944
  • Motilón Tarde: 9561
  • Motilón Noche: 1285
  • Fantástica día: 2347
  • Fantástica Noche: 1527
  • Antioqueñita Día: 8317
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 8432
  • Culona noche: 5619
  • Publicidad