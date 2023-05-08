Resultados de la lotería de Cundinamarca y Tolima de este lunes 8 de mayo de 2023

Actualizado: mayo 08, 2023 11:16 PM
Lotería de Cundinamarca: 4804 serie 140
Lotería del Tolima: 1841 165
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 8 de mayo de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 2244
- Dorado Tarde: 1122
- Culona: 7814
- Super Astro Sol: 3936 - Capricornio
- Pijao de oro: 2942
- Paisita día: 1306
- Paisita noche: 8623 -Tigre
- Chontico día: 8858
- Chontico noche: 4803
- Cafeterito tarde: 0559
- Cafeterito noche: 4900
- Sinuano día: 7256
- Sinuano noche: 7758
- Cash three día: 514
- Cash three noche: 396
- Play four día: 5889
- Play four noche: 6855
- Saman día: 4882
- Caribeña día: 2523
- Caribeña noche: 0976
- Motilón Tarde: 4330
- Motilón Noche: 1950
- Fantástica día: 1020
- Fantástica Noche: 8286
- Antioqueñita Día: 2677
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 2814
- Culona noche: 3598