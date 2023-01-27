Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
NOTICIA DEL DÍA
LO MÁS VISTO
RESULTADOS DE LOTERÍA
CORTES DE AGUA
La Kalle logo amarillo oficial footer
Entérate de lo más reciente en el mundo del entretenimiento al activar las notificaciones.
Quiero recibirlas
Tal vez más tarde

Publicidad

La Kalle  /  Noticias  /  Economía  /  Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 27 de enero de 2023

Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 27 de enero de 2023

Comparte los resultados, así otras personas pueden conocer los números ganadores.

FRANCE-GAMING-LOTTERY
Resultados de la lotería de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín
/FOTO: AFP
Por: Redacción digital La Kalle
|
Actualizado: enero 27, 2023 11:19 PM

La Kalle te entrega todos los días los resultados de la lotería para que conozcas si eres un feliz ganador o millonario. Este viernes 27 de enero se jugaron los sorteos de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín.

Lotería de Santander: 4728 serie 270
Lotería de Risaralda: 5764 serie 179
Lotería de Medellín: 3935 serie 214

Publicidad

Conozca los resultados del chance de este 27 de enero:

  • Dorado mañana: 7461
  • Dorado Tarde: 3389
  • Culona: 2486
  • Super Astro Sol: 9833 - Géminis.
  • Pijao de oro: 7707
  • Paisita día: 3452
  • Paisita noche: 1067 - Zorro
  • Chontico día: 1058
  • Chontico noche: 1725
  • Cafeterito tarde: 1105
  • Cafeterito noche: 3357
  • Sinuano día: 3582
  • Sinuano noche: 5602
  • Cash three día: 448
  • Cash three noche: 095
  • Play four día: 3728
  • Play four noche: 4210
  • Saman día: 3448
  • Caribeña día: 5736
  • Caribeña noche: 8299
  • Motilón Tarde: 7731
  • Motilón Noche: 0316
  • Fantástica día: 6813
  • Fantástica Noche: 8558
  • Antioqueñita Día: 9714
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 6226
  • Culona noche: 7862
Relacionados

La Kalle

resultados de la lotería

Lotería Santander

Lotería Medellín

Lotería Risaralda

Juegos de azar

Chance

Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música Sigue a La Kalle en Google y entérate de lo mejor de la música