Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Risaralda y Medellín hoy viernes 27 de enero de 2023

Actualizado: enero 27, 2023 11:19 PM
La Kalle te entrega todos los días los
Lotería de Santander: 4728 serie 270
Lotería de Risaralda: 5764 serie 179
Lotería de Medellín: 3935 serie 214
Publicidad
Conozca los resultados del chance de este 27 de enero:
- Dorado mañana: 7461
- Dorado Tarde: 3389
- Culona: 2486
- Super Astro Sol: 9833 - Géminis.
- Pijao de oro: 7707
- Paisita día: 3452
- Paisita noche: 1067 - Zorro
- Chontico día: 1058
- Chontico noche: 1725
- Cafeterito tarde: 1105
- Cafeterito noche: 3357
- Sinuano día: 3582
- Sinuano noche: 5602
- Cash three día: 448
- Cash three noche: 095
- Play four día: 3728
- Play four noche: 4210
- Saman día: 3448
- Caribeña día: 5736
- Caribeña noche: 8299
- Motilón Tarde: 7731
- Motilón Noche: 0316
- Fantástica día: 6813
- Fantástica Noche: 8558
- Antioqueñita Día: 9714
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 6226
- Culona noche: 7862